Highest individual score in T20 world cup: List of Top-10 highest run-scorers of T20 World Cup 2021

Highest individual score in the T20 world cup: The SportsRush brings you the Top-10 list of highest individual runs-scorers of T20 WC 2021.

The ICC T20 World Cup 2021 has reached its business end, two teams have been confirmed for the finals. Australia and New Zealand will face off against each other in the final on 14 November 2021.

With only a single score of 200+ in the tournament (India vs Afghanistan), it’s clear that the bowlers have dominated so far. The pitches have been slow, whereas the bowlers have also been gritty in the tournament so far. However, the situation in semi-final games has been different.

In the list of highest individual run-scorers, the top-order players have certainly dominated over others. Let’s have a look at the top-10 highest individual run-scorers of the tournament.

Highest individual score in T20 world cup 2021

It is worth noting that, despite having the most sluggish pitch, the top-2 highest individual scores have come on this ground. The shorter dimensions of the ground have certainly helped the batters. Jos Buttler has scored the highest individual score of the tournament, whereas Van der Dussen is at the 2nd position. Both of these scores came at Sharjah.

Buttler scored 101* in 67 balls against Sri Lanka, whereas Dussen scored 94* in 60 balls against England. Both of these knocks came in the first innings of the game and were match-winning knocks.

Brilliant Buttler 👏 The England opener delivers the first century of the ICC Men’s #T20WorldCup 2021.#ENGvSL pic.twitter.com/RZPBiK0XBK — ICC (@ICC) November 1, 2021



Martin Guptill, David Warner, and Hetmyer complete the top-5 list. Guptill scored 93 runs, whereas Warner scored 89* and both of these were match-winning knocks. However, Hetmyer’s knock of 81* could not help his team in winning the game.

Rohit Sharma is the only Indian on the list, whereas Mohammad Rizwan is the only Pakistani. However, the most surprising name has been Oman’s, Jatinder Singh.

Top-10 List of Individual scorers