Cricket

“They completely dominated us from the start”: Aaron Finch opens up after England vs Australia ICC T20 World Cup 2021 game

"They completely dominated us from the start": Aaron Finch opens up after England vs Australia ICC T20 World Cup 2021 game
Rishikesh Sharma

Previous Article
“Zion Williamson really having a problem running with all that weight he’s gained”: NBA Twitter reacts as the Pelicans youngster was spotted running on the court before the Knicks game
Next Article
"It's been so satisfying to watch the game without all those bullsh*t calls!": Warriors' Draymond Green is really pleased with the new NBA rule changes
Cricket Latest News
"They completely dominated us from the start": Aaron Finch opens up after England vs Australia ICC T20 World Cup 2021 game
“They completely dominated us from the start”: Aaron Finch opens up after England vs Australia ICC T20 World Cup 2021 game

England vs Australia: Aaron Finch expressed his thoughts in the press conference after a thumping…