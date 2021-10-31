“They completely dominated us from the start”: Aaron Finch opens up after England vs Australia ICC T20 World Cup 2021 game

England vs Australia: Aaron Finch expressed his thoughts in the press conference after a thumping defeat against England.

Everyone had high expectations from the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 game between England vs Australia. However, the game between two arch-rivals turned out to be a one-sided affair.

England won the toss in Dubai, and as expected, they asked Australia to bat first. Warner scored a half-century in the last game, but he managed to score just a run in this game. Chris Woakes and Chris Jordan ran riot in the initial overs, and Australia lost their four wickets at 21 runs. Finch remained the highest run-scorer with 44 runs, but Australia managed to score a mere 125 runs.

The English batting bamboozled the Aussie bowling. They chased the total in just 70 balls, and almost confirmed their qualification in the semi-finals. Jos Buttler was on fire in the game, where he scored 71 runs in 32 balls at a strike-rate of 221.88.

England vs Australia: Aaron Finch Press Conference

On Australia’s performance

Despite the loss, Finch described Australia as “a very good team in T20 international cricket” in the press conference. He agreed that the English side dominated them from ball one.

“It was just one of those nights,” Finch said.

“They completely dominated us from the start. Any time you go a handful down in the powerplay… every time we felt like we started to get a partnership together.”

“It wasn’t too long ago that we were No. 1 in the world. I still think we’re a very good team in T20 international cricket.”

Dropping Mitchell Marsh for Ashton Agar

After winning two games in a row, Australia decided to include Ashton Agar in this game. This forced Australia to play with just six specialist batters. However, Aaron Finch did disclose the reason behind it.

“The reason Agar was in there was that we felt he was a really good match-up for England,” Finch said.

“His ability to bowl in the powerplay and through the middle overs in the past against England has been really good so we just felt that was the way to go tonight.”

Do or Die Situation in the T20 World Cup 2021

To qualify for the playoffs, Australia may need to win both of their remaining games due to their NRR. They will face Bangladesh and West Indies in their upcoming games. Finch also highlighted the same in the presser.

“The boys deserve a couple of days off,” he said.

“We’ll recharge the batteries, have a couple of strong days of training and then be back into it.”

“They’re definitely must-wins. Our net run-rate took a hammering tonight so we’re going to have to be at our best.”