“Won’t see a better catch this summer”: Jake Fraser-McGurk grabs mind-blowing stunner to dismiss Jake Weatherald in BBL 11

Jake Fraser-McGurk: The batter from Melbourne Renegades has arguably grabbed the catch of the tournament in BBL 2021-22.

During the third match of the ongoing 11th season of the Big Bash League between Melbourne Renegades and Adelaide Strikers in Melbourne, Melbourne Renegades batter Jake Fraser-McGurk has unequivocally grabbed one of the best-ever catches in T20 cricket.

It all happened on the second delivery of the seventh over when Adelaide Strikers opening batter Jake Weatherald’s attempt of slogging Melbourne Renegades spinner Zahir Khan found him in deep trouble despite the timing the ball to perfection.

Fielding at deep mid-wicket, Fraser-McGurk not only timed his jump aptly but completed a stunning catch out of nowhere. In a ball which appeared to be sailing over the fielder’s head for a six, Fraser-McGurk’s brisk and valiant try to put on display a mind-blowing fielding performance changed the situation altogether.

Opening the batting with Matthew Short (29), Weatherald departed after scoring 18 (17) with the help of two fours as the visitors lost their wicket in a 154-run chase right after the powerplay. Fraser-McGurk, who had scored 8 (11) in the first innings, contributed to a grater extent on the field.

After captain Kane Richardson won the bat flip and chose to bat, the home team posted a mediocre 153/9 in 20 overs on the back of opening batter Mackenzie Harvey maiden T20 half-century. Having opened the batting with wicket-keeper batter Sam Harper (33), Harvey scored 56 (46) comprising of two fours and two sixes before getting out in the 15th over.

With bowling figures of 4-0-42-3, Strikers captain Peter Siddle was the pick of their bowlers and was well-assisted by the likes of George Garton and Daniel Worrall who picked a couple of wickets each.

Twitter reactions on Jake Fraser-McGurk:

T20 cricket has lent itself to some ridiculous catches over the past few years, but that one is the best I can remember. A beautifully-struck slog-sweep, surely destined to be six, plucked out of the air as easy as anything. https://t.co/MDR4E82iS1 — Ric Finlay (@RicFinlay) December 7, 2021

