Cricket

Highest opening partnership in IPL history: IPL first wicket partnership most runs list

Highest opening partnership in IPL history: IPL first wicket partnership most runs list
Dixit Bhargav

Previous Article
"I have no choice but to apologize for what happened"- Ferrari's Carlos Sainz rues on a missed opportunity after crashing at the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix Qualifying
No Newer Articles
Cricket Latest News
Highest opening partnership in IPL history: IPL first wicket partnership most runs list
Highest opening partnership in IPL history: IPL first wicket partnership most runs list

Highest opening partnership in IPL: The eighth-highest Indian Premier League opening partnership was registered tonight.…