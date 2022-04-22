Highest opening partnership in IPL history: IPL first wicket partnership most runs list

Highest opening partnership in IPL: The eighth-highest Indian Premier League opening partnership was registered tonight.

Rajasthan Royals opening batters Jos Buttler and Devdutt Padikkal joined hands for what was the 238th 100+ partnership in the history of the Indian Premier League.

83rd 100+ opening partnership in the IPL, Buttler and Padikkal putting together a 155-run partnership saw them registering the joint 20th highest partnership in the history of the biggest T20 tournament across the world.

Highest-ever partnership for Rajasthan, it is the 11th highest opening partnership in the IPL. In what is the third-highest partnership at the Wankhede Stadium, it is the second-highest opening partnership at this iconic venue.

Opening the batting with each other only for the fourth time, the left-right duo played together for 91 balls to play a titular role in propelling the team to 222/2 in 20 overs after Delhi Capitals captain Rishabh Pant won the toss and chose to field in the 34th match of the 15th season of the IPL tonight.

Buttler, who is on a potential record-breaking spree, scored his third century of the season in an emphatic fashion.In what is his fifth T20 century, Buttler got dismissed after scoring 116 (65) with the help of nine fours and nine sixes.

Padikkal, on the other hand, scored his maiden half-century of the season before getting out in the 16th over. Having successfully played second fiddle to an in-form Buttler in a gigantic opening stand, Padikkal scored 54 (35) with the help of seven fours and two sixes.

Highest opening partnership in IPL history

Jos Butler this season 🤯 — Shai Hope (@shaidhope) April 22, 2022