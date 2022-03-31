MS Dhoni 6 first ball: Dhoni hits mammoth six off Avesh Khan in LSG vs CSK IPL 2022 match

MS Dhoni 6 first ball: The veteran wicket-keeper batter batted at a strike rate of 266.66 at the Brabourne Stadium on Thursday.

Former Chennai Super Kings captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni hit a first-ball six in the seventh match of the ongoing 15th season of the Indian Premier League against Lucknow Super Giants at the Brabourne Stadium to become a source of amazement for one and all.

Coming in to bat at No. 7 in the penultimate over, Dhoni didn’t let a short and wide Avesh Khan delivery go waste only to hit it over the cover region for a mammoth six.

On the following fuller and wide delivery, Dhoni hit Khan over the vacant backward point region for a boundary to further worsen his figures. The next delivery saw Dhoni swinging the bat hard in order to hit his third consecutive boundary but it wasn’t to be because of the slow pace on the ball.

Dhoni’s third boundary eventually came on the last delivery of the innings when he hit a full and wide Andrew Tye delivery for a boundary through the third-man area.

Dhoni, 40, followed his 28th T20 half-century with 16* (6) comprising of two fours and a six tonight to provide Super Kings with a final push towards their journey of scoring 210/7 in 20 overs after Super Giants captain KL Rahul invited won the toss and chose to bowl.

A stroke-filled innings, CSK crossed the 200-run mark on the back of vital contributions from opening batter Robin Uthappa (50) and all-rounder Shivam Dube (49). While Uthappa hit eight fours and a six at a strike rate of 185.18, Dube hit five fours and two sixes at a strike rate of 163.33.

MS Dhoni 6 first ball vs LSG

Twitter reactions on MS Dhoni:

Dhoni – first ball six. Once a king, always the king. — Siddarth Srinivas (@sidhuwrites) March 31, 2022

MS Dhoni completes 7,000 runs in T20 cricket. 166 sixes in 16-20 Overs . One of the best finishers ! pic.twitter.com/qtuYhxtThl — Karthigaichelvan S (@karthickselvaa) March 31, 2022

