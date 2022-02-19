Highest Ranji Trophy partnership: Full list of highest partnerships in first-class cricket

Highest Ranji Trophy partnership: Bihar’s middle-order batters put on display the fourth-highest partnership in Ranji Trophy yesterday.
A Plate Group match of the ongoing first round of Ranji Trophy between Bihar and Mizoram in Kolkata found a place in the record books on the back of a formidable batting performance by Bihar.
Captain Ashutosh Aman’s decision of batting first after winning the toss reaped fruits for Bihar after they posted a giant total of 686/5 dec. in 159.4 overs.
Having already scored individual centuries on Day 1, Babul Kumar and Sakibul Gani made it a point to convert their innings into double and triple centuries respectively. In what was Kumar’s third first-class century, he surpassed his previous career-best of 195 (vs Sikkim in Cuttack) to score 228* (398) with the help of 27 fours and a six.
However, it was 22-year old Gani who not just dominated Mizoram’s bowlers but also the news across the globe post his heroic knock. Gani, who became the first-ever player to score a triple century on first-class debut, ended up with a magnificent 341 (405) with the help of 56 fours and two sixes.
Congratulations to Bihar’s Sakibul Gani, who created a world record by becoming the first batsman in the world to score a triple century on first-class debut. #SakibulGani smashed 341 runs from 405 balls in Ranji Trophy against Mizoram.
Historic moment for Bihar in Ranji Trophy. pic.twitter.com/5UmiCptz6w
— Tejashwi Yadav (@yadavtejashwi) February 18, 2022
Kumar and Gani, who joined hands to put together a 538-run partnership for the fourth wicket, were successful in registering the 11th-highest partnership for any wicket in first-class cricket, third-highest fourth-wicket partnership in first-class cricket and the fourth-highest partnership in Ranji Trophy.
As far as the Ranji Trophy is concerned, Kumar and Gani have snatched the fourth position from Saurashtra’s Cheteshawar Pujara and Ravindra Jadeja, who had put together a 520-run partnership for the fifth wicket against Odisha in Rajkot in 2008.
Highest Ranji Trophy partnership
|Runs
|Wicket
|Batters
|Team
|Opposition
|Ground
|Season
|594*
|2nd
|Swapnil Gugale & Ankit Bawne
|Maharashtra
|Delhi
|Mumbai
|2016/17
|577
|4th
|Vijay Hazare & Gul Mahomed
|Baroda
|Holkar
|Baroda
|1946/47
|539
|3rd
|Sagar Jogiyani & Ravindra Jadeja
|Saurashtra
|Gujarat
|Surat
|2012/13
|538
|4th
|Babul Kumar & Sakibul Gani
|Bihar
|Mizroram
|Kolkata
|2021/22
|520*
|5th
|Cheteshwar Pujara & Ravindra Jadeja
|Saurashtra
|Odisha
|Rajkot
|2008/09
Full list of highest partnerships in first-class cricket
|Runs
|Wicket
|Batters
|Team
|Opposition
|Ground
|Season
|624
|3rd
|Kumar Sangakkara & Mahela Jayawardene
|Sri Lanka
|South Africa
|Colombo
|2006
|594*
|2nd
|Swapnil Gugale & Ankit Bawne
|Maharashtra
|Delhi
|Mumbai
|2016/17
|580
|2nd
|Rafatullah Mohamand & Aamer Sajad
|Sui Sthn Gas
|WAPDA
|Sheikhupura
|2009/10
|577
|4th
|Vijay Hazare & Gul Mahomed
|Baroda
|Holkar
|Baroda
|1946/47
|576
|2nd
|Sanath Jayasuriya & Roshan Mahanama
|Sri Lanka
|India
|Colombo
|1997/98
|574*
|4th
|Clyde Walcott & Frank Worrell
|Barbados
|Trinidad
|Port of Spain
|1945/46
|561
|1st
|Waheed Mirza & Mansoor Akhtar
|Karachi Whites
|Quetta
|Karachi
|1976/77
|555
|1st
|Percy Holmes & Herbert Sutcliffe
|Yorkshire
|Essex
|Leyton
|1932
|554
|1st
|JT Brown & J Tunnicliffe
|Yorkshire
|Derbyshire
|Chesterfield
|1998
|539
|3rd
|Sagar Jogiyani & Ravindra Jadeja
|Saurashtra
|Gujarat
|Surat
|2012/13
Highest 4th wicket partnership in first-class cricket
|Runs
|Batters
|Team
|Opposition
|Ground
|Season
|577
|Vijay Hazare & Gul Mahomed
|Baroda
|Holkar
|Baroda
|1946/47
|574*
|Clyde Walcott & Frank Worrell
|Barbados
|Trinidad
|Port of Spain
|1945/46
|538
|Babul Kumar & Sakibul Gani
|Bihar
|Mizroram
|Kolkata
|2021/22
|502*
|F Worrell & J Goddard
|Barbados
|Trinidad
|Bridgetown
|1943/44
|470
|A Kallicharran & G Humpage
|Warwickshire
|Lancashire
|Southport
|1942