Highest Ranji Trophy partnership: Full list of highest partnerships in first-class cricket

Highest Ranji Trophy partnership: Bihar’s middle-order batters put on display the fourth-highest partnership in Ranji Trophy yesterday.

A Plate Group match of the ongoing first round of Ranji Trophy between Bihar and Mizoram in Kolkata found a place in the record books on the back of a formidable batting performance by Bihar.

Captain Ashutosh Aman’s decision of batting first after winning the toss reaped fruits for Bihar after they posted a giant total of 686/5 dec. in 159.4 overs.

Having already scored individual centuries on Day 1, Babul Kumar and Sakibul Gani made it a point to convert their innings into double and triple centuries respectively. In what was Kumar’s third first-class century, he surpassed his previous career-best of 195 (vs Sikkim in Cuttack) to score 228* (398) with the help of 27 fours and a six.

However, it was 22-year old Gani who not just dominated Mizoram’s bowlers but also the news across the globe post his heroic knock. Gani, who became the first-ever player to score a triple century on first-class debut, ended up with a magnificent 341 (405) with the help of 56 fours and two sixes.

Congratulations to Bihar’s Sakibul Gani, who created a world record by becoming the first batsman in the world to score a triple century on first-class debut. #SakibulGani smashed 341 runs from 405 balls in Ranji Trophy against Mizoram. Historic moment for Bihar in Ranji Trophy. pic.twitter.com/5UmiCptz6w — Tejashwi Yadav (@yadavtejashwi) February 18, 2022

Kumar and Gani, who joined hands to put together a 538-run partnership for the fourth wicket, were successful in registering the 11th-highest partnership for any wicket in first-class cricket, third-highest fourth-wicket partnership in first-class cricket and the fourth-highest partnership in Ranji Trophy.

As far as the Ranji Trophy is concerned, Kumar and Gani have snatched the fourth position from Saurashtra’s Cheteshawar Pujara and Ravindra Jadeja, who had put together a 520-run partnership for the fifth wicket against Odisha in Rajkot in 2008.

Highest Ranji Trophy partnership

Runs Wicket Batters Team Opposition Ground Season 594* 2nd Swapnil Gugale & Ankit Bawne Maharashtra Delhi Mumbai 2016/17 577 4th Vijay Hazare & Gul Mahomed Baroda Holkar Baroda 1946/47 539 3rd Sagar Jogiyani & Ravindra Jadeja Saurashtra Gujarat Surat 2012/13 538 4th Babul Kumar & Sakibul Gani Bihar Mizroram Kolkata 2021/22 520* 5th Cheteshwar Pujara & Ravindra Jadeja Saurashtra Odisha Rajkot 2008/09

Full list of highest partnerships in first-class cricket

Runs Wicket Batters Team Opposition Ground Season 624 3rd Kumar Sangakkara & Mahela Jayawardene Sri Lanka South Africa Colombo 2006 594* 2nd Swapnil Gugale & Ankit Bawne Maharashtra Delhi Mumbai 2016/17 580 2nd Rafatullah Mohamand & Aamer Sajad Sui Sthn Gas WAPDA Sheikhupura 2009/10 577 4th Vijay Hazare & Gul Mahomed Baroda Holkar Baroda 1946/47 576 2nd Sanath Jayasuriya & Roshan Mahanama Sri Lanka India Colombo 1997/98 574* 4th Clyde Walcott & Frank Worrell Barbados Trinidad Port of Spain 1945/46 561 1st Waheed Mirza & Mansoor Akhtar Karachi Whites Quetta Karachi 1976/77 555 1st Percy Holmes & Herbert Sutcliffe Yorkshire Essex Leyton 1932 554 1st JT Brown & J Tunnicliffe Yorkshire Derbyshire Chesterfield 1998 539 3rd Sagar Jogiyani & Ravindra Jadeja Saurashtra Gujarat Surat 2012/13

Highest 4th wicket partnership in first-class cricket