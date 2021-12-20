Hit wicket in cricket: Jos Buttler finds most peculiar way to get out after gutsy knock in Adelaide Test

Jos Buttler: The English wicket-keeper batter tried his best to save the match but ended up becoming a victim of a peculiar dismissal.

During the fifth day of the recently concluded second Ashes 2021-22 Test between Australia and England in Adelaide, England wicket-keeper batter Jos Buttler became victim of a peculiar dismissal which brought an end to his gutsy knock.

It all happened on the last delivery of the 110th over when Buttler went on the back foot to play a Jhye Richardson delivery on the off-side. In his dedicated effort to place the ball for a single, Buttler unintentionally ended up kicking the stumps with his right foot.

Buttler, who was the last hope for the visitors to save the match, getting out in such a manner after a really disciplined and devoted knock was hard to digest. Coming in to bat at No. 7 at the start of play this afternoon, Buttler departed after scoring 26 (207) with the help of two fours.

Had Buttler managed to survive till the end of play today, he would’ve registered a miraculous batting effort for himself and a near-improbable draw for his team. However, Richardson picked his maiden Test five-wicket haul on his Test comeback to dismiss James Anderson (2) in the same spell.

England, who were bundled out for 192 in 113.1 overs, have lost the match by 275 runs as the hosts have gained a 2-0 lead in the five-match series.

Jos Buttler hit wicket

What a way to end an epic innings! 😲 That’s the first time Buttler has been dismissed hit wicket in his 193-innings first class career #Ashes pic.twitter.com/nRP09djjay — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) December 20, 2021

Twitter reactions on Jos Buttler hit wicket:

Buttler out hit wicket – incredible — Will Macpherson (@willis_macp) December 20, 2021

Jos Buttler’s Test – Freak catches

– Dropped sitters

– 200-ball defiance

– Hit wicket #Ashes — Tim Michell (@tim_michell) December 20, 2021

The entire Australian team dug-out applauded Jos Buttler all the way off the field. Acknowledgment for the incredible fight shown by him today #Ashes — Bharat Sundaresan (@beastieboy07) December 20, 2021

For more cricket-related news, click here.