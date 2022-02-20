How can Quetta Gladiators qualify for playoffs: Can Quetta Gladiators qualify for PSL 7 playoffs?

How can Quetta Gladiators qualify for playoffs: The Sarfaraz Ahmed-led side managed to win just 4 league matches in the ongoing season.

During the 29th match of the ongoing seventh season of the Pakistan Super League between Multan Sultans and the Islamabad United at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore, Islamabad skipper Asif Ali won the Toss and elected to bat first.

Both the teams are playing their last respective matches of the league stage, with the Mohammad Rizwan-led Multan franchise, having already qualified for the Playoffs with 8 wins out of 9 games.

While the Multan Sultans (16 points) would top the points table after the end of the league stage tomorrow, Shaheen Afridi’s Lahore Qalandars (12 points) have almost sealed the second spot, unless they face an almost improbable huge defeat against the Peshawar Zalmi (10 points) during the last league match tomorrow.

The current Net Run Rates of Lahore and Peshawar currently read 0.852 and -0.381 respectively.

Multan are excelling in each department this tournament and are just unstoppable. Islamabad had a wonderful start, but seem to have hit a roadblock. It’s a game we have our eyes on! #HBLPSL7 l #LevelHai l #MSvIU pic.twitter.com/BdldBSD2VO — PakistanSuperLeague (@thePSLt20) February 20, 2022

How can Quetta Gladiators qualify for playoffs

During the first match of the double- header clash today, the Quetta Gladiators prevailed in what was a do-or-die encounter for them against the Karachi Kings by 23 runs.

With a mere 23-run win however, they needed the Multan Sultans to defeat Islamabad United during the ongoing match by as many as 157 runs to stand a chance for finishing 4th on the table and thus, qualify.

But, with Islamabad opting to bat first, Quetta have unfortunately been eliminated from the tournament, as Multan would no longer be able to set a target.

This development has meant that the Peshawar Zalmi and the Islamabad United would be sealing the remaining two spots to advance through to the knock-out stage.

The knock out stage would commence from February 23, which would in all probability, witness Multan Sultans taking on Lahore Qalandars during the Qualifier, and Peshawar Zalmi locking horns against Islamabad United in ‘Eliminator 1’.

PSL 7 final is set to take place on Sunday, February 27.