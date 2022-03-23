How do IPL players earn money: How do cricketers receive money in the IPL?

How do IPL players earn money: The players in the Indian Premier League are usually paid their contracted amount in three halves.

The two-day auction event for the imminent season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) last month yet again witnessed franchises giving it their all to acquire the players of their choice at the designated budget of INR 90 Crore.

The likes of Ishan Kishan (INR 15.25 Crore), Deepak Chahar (INR 14 Crore), Shreyas Iyer (INR 12.25 Crore) are some of the few names who attracted maximum bids from their respective franchises for the season.

“If someone would have told me that we would be walking back with Ishan Kishan and Jofra Archer, I wouldn’t have believed them.” – Mr. Akash Ambani#OneFamily #MumbaiIndians #AalaRe #TATAIPLAuction #IPLAuction — Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) February 13, 2022

Considering the staggering amount that players have earned, the common question arises in the minds of the fans is whether the players are entitled to get paid at one go, or in installments. What is the entire payment procedure, and what happens in case the player(s) get injured?

How do IPL players earn money

To begin with and to simply put, franchises are highly unlikely to pay the players in their respective squads their contracted amounts in one go.

Depending on the sponsorship money inflow and the financial strength of the franchise before the season, players are usually paid their due during the entire course of the marquee league.

While some franchises opt to pay 50% of the salary amount before the season and remaining 50% during the season, some go for the usually preferred 15-65-20 formula. It means 15% of the contracted amount before the start of the season, 65% during the season, and remaining 20% post the end of the season within a stipulated time.

It is also worth of a mention that the players earn their bidding amount only after deduction of the relevant taxes or what is known as the TDS.

Do players get full amount despite injury/unavailability in IPL matches?

The player gets the entire bidding amount (post taxes) if he’s available for the entire season, even if the team management has decided not to play him at all.

In case the player has been injured before the start of the season, and has been ruled out for the entire duration of the tournament, he is not paid any amount by the concerned franchise. However, if the player is contracted to the BCCI, he will be entitled to the entire salary amount, and the same would be compensated entirely by the BCCI. For e.g., If CSK’s Deepak Chahar misses the entire IPL 2022 due to injury, he will receive his bidding amount of INR 14 Crore by the BCCI.

Additionally, in case players are available only for a fixed number of matches, or are unavailable for a few matches during a season, they will be paid on a proportional allocation (or pro rata) basis.

For instance, England’s Mark Wood would not receive any part of his contracted amount as he has been ruled out of the imminent season due to injury.

Also, overseas players like Aaron Finch, Mitchell Marsh, Nathan Ellis et al, who are likely to miss at least four matches for their respective franchises owing to national commitments, would be paid only for the matches they are available.