How Many Overs Left Today In Test Match Between India And West Indies at Queen’s Park Oval?

Play on the last day of a two-match Test series between West Indies and India will begin 30 minutes prior to the original scheduled start time. With rainfall in Port of Spain leading to the loss of overs on the last two days, match officials confirmed an early start in order to cover up for the lost overs and provide both the teams a fair chance of registering a Day 5 victory.

Even though India will start as favourites in their pursuit of picking eight wickets in a bid to whitewash the home team in Trinidad today, West Indies are pretty much into the contest as well. Needing 289 more runs to seal a 365-run chase, West Indies will have to bat instrumentally well to chase down the second-highest successful run-chase at the Queen’s Park Oval.

With their batters having shown an immense amount of patience in this match thus far, the docile nature of the pitch at this ground could assist them but only if they make a dedicated attempt of applying themselves.

Having said that, West Indian batters’ attempt of focusing on what would be their first Test victory over India in more than two decades could be adversely affected by weather gods. With rainfall expected to pour down over the venue especially in the second session, it will only make the batters’ task harder on Monday.

How Many Overs Left Today In Test Match Between India And West Indies?

For those who don’t know, an elongated day will encompass time for Indian bowlers to bowl a total of 98 overs on the final day of the second Test. With India captain Rohit Sharma declaring their second innings after only batting for 24 overs on Day 4, the home team was slated to face around 130 overs in the last innings.

Having scored 76/2 in 32 overs in the evening session yesterday, West Indies have enough time to chase down the above mentioned target taking modern-day run rates into consideration. That said, all their batters will have to do is not bog down under pressure by playing rash shots.