Jalen Ramsey Reminds Odell Beckham Jr. What Happened Last Time He Chose Him as Teammate

After months of speculation, rumors, and meetings, Odell Beckham Jr. has finally found a new home for himself in Miami by agreeing to a one-year, $3 million deal that could rise to $8.25 million with incentives. This will be OBJ’s fifth club since entering the NFL a decade ago.

Advertisement

The move will also unite OBJ with his former Rams teammate and star CB Jalen Ramsey, who was quick to get on X (formerly Twitter) to remind his former teammate about what their reunion could mean. Using an old snap of the two, the Dolphins CB reminded Odell and the NFL world that the last time, the two of them played together, they ended up winning the Super Bowl.

Wishful thinking on his part, but optimistic times for Miami fans. It seems Jalen isn’t the only Dolphin who is pumped about the arrival of the OBJ. The Dolphins’ star receiver and his soon-to-be partner in crime, Tyreek Hill, took to social media to let everyone know what he thinks about OBJ’s signing. The former Chiefs wideout asserted that things are looking well in Miami, as adding a former Giants receiver to the mix makes the Dolphins even more potent.

“It’s about to get ugly in Miami,” Cheetah wrote in a tweet.

OBJ joins the already stacked offense of Miami, which outscored and outgained every NFL offense last season. With his signing, they now have Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle, Braxton Berrios, Raheem Mostert, Devon Achane, and River Cracraft.

This addition, however, didn’t sit well with many, who felt the Dolphins didn’t need to sign a receiver who is going to spend most of his time on the treatment table.

NFL World Reacts to Odell Beckham Jr. Joining the Miami Dolphins

The fans had a mixed reaction to the Fins signing OBJ. Many feel his best days are behind him and he hasn’t done much in the last three seasons, and others were quick to point out that recurring injuries have led to losing his speed and edge, which made him the receiver he was with the Giants and the Rams.

Some fans even wondered as to how many weapons the Tua needed. However, a few still believe that is a great signing because he is someone they need in that receiver room, and he will fit in perfectly. Here are some of the comments:

Another chimed in and added,

A fan quipped,

A user commented,

Someone stated,

Others said,

One could arguably say that the fans seem to have a point. While OBJ’s contract seems inexpensive and good on paper, the franchise didn’t quite need a new wideout. Their dominance on the offensive front is a perfect example of that. What they needed was more Offensive Linemen to protect Tua. The signing seemss like a sign of desperation because their window to achieve some silverware is closing, and once they pay Tua that big $45-$50 million contract, that window will shut.

And they will no longer be able to afford new contracts for Hill, Waddle, and many other skill players. They did maintain a winning demeanor throughout the entire season, but at the same time, they immensely struggled to maintain their footing against any +.500 team. The addition of OBJ may address some of these issues, but it could also mask deeper underlying concerns.