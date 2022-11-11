How many World Cup England won: England World Cup title wins full list

Apart from become one of the victims of quite a few upsets this T20 World Cup by losing against Ireland, the England team have otherwise played true to their potential and as per the favourites tag they had earned pre-tournament.

The same was on display during the semi-final contest on Thursday, when they had obliterated India by 10 wickets at the Adelaide Oval.

In a bid to add yet another World Cup title in their kitty, Jos Buttler’s men will take on Pakistan in the grand finale of the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup 2022 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), on November 13 (Sunday).

With Mark Wood struggling to recover from his injury he had picked up in Adelaide during one of the training sessions, England’s only cause of worry is their death bowling which had leaked as many as 59 runs in the last four Overs of the Indian innings.

His replacement in the playing XI, Chris Jordan, had returned with figures of 4-0-43-3, with Hardik Pandya taking him on in his final two Overs.

How many World Cup England won

England had ended their long-awaited World Cup title drought in the year 2010, when they had lifted the T20 World Cup by defeating Australia in the grand finale at Bridgetown, West Indies.

Wicket-keeper batter Craig Kieswetter was adjudged the ‘Player of the final’ for his match-winning knock of 63 (49), while chasing the Aussie total of 147/6. England eventually won the contest by 7 wickets, and with three Overs remaining.

Their second and so far the last World Cup title came during the previous edition of the ODI World Cup in 2019, when they defeated New Zealand on boundary count after the match ended in a tie at the iconic Lord’s Cricket Ground.

Ben Stokes was adjudged the ‘Player of the match’ for his memorable innings of 84* (98) on the night of the final.

England World Cup title wins full list