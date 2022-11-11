How many World Cup Pakistan won: Pakistan World Cup title wins full list

Pakistan will eye on their second T20 World Cup title on Sunday.

Team Pakistan is just one effort away from lifting what would be an unbelievable World Cup title, not because they are not a formidable side, but because of the miraculous circumstances under which they have booked their grand finale berth.

Almost on the verge of elimination the previous Sunday, the ‘Men in Green’ required un unprecedented and seemingly improbable South African defeat versus the Netherlands on the final day of the ‘Super 12’ stage to stand a chance, which to everyone’s surprise did occur.

Babar Azam’s men grabbed the all-important lifeline handed by the Dutch with both their hands, and defeated Bangladesh in their last ‘Super 12’ fixture to storm through to the semi-final.

Come the semis, Pakistan nailed their death bowling and their openers finally made their bats talk, to defeat New Zealand by 7 wickets in what was a relatively one-sided victory.

They will now face the ever-stronger English side in the grand finale of the T20 World Cup 2022, at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on Sunday, November 13.

How many World Cup Pakistan won

On March 25, 1992, Pakistan had lifted their maiden One-Day International (ODI) World Cup under the captaincy of Imran Khan at the Melbourne Cricket Ground itself, with a 22-run victory over England in the final.

Legendary left-arm pacer Wasim Akram was adjudged the ‘Player of the final’, courtesy of his 33-run innings off mere 18 deliveries, and then scalping a three-fer while defending the team total of 249/6.

Pakistan lifted their second and so far the only World Cup title in the T20 format, in the year 2009 during the second edition of the T20 World Cup.

The Younis Khan-led side defeated Sri Lanka in the final at the Lord’s Cricket Ground by 8 wickets, while chasing the total of 138/6 posted by the Sri Lankans batting first.

Shahid Afridi was adjudged the ‘Player of the final’, for scoring a match-winning 54* (40), and earlier returning with excellent bowling figures of 4-0-20-1.

Pakistan World Cup title wins full list