How many World Cup India won in history: India World Cup title wins full list

Indian fans are still to come to terms with a humiliating ICC T20 World Cup 2022 semi-final loss against England in Adelaide even almost 24 hours after the commencement of not just a match but yet another unsuccessful World Cup campaign for the team.

In spite of India facing setbacks with respect to their final 15-member squad, they were still one of the most dreaded teams in the competition. Only team to win four out of their five Super 12 matches, India had managed to stand tall on their potential even if it had come on the back of a couple of close victories against neighbors Pakistan and Bangladesh.

Having said that, a recent unwanted knack of not making the grade in World Cup knockout matches caught with the Indian cricket team yesterday as a practically no-show performance resulted in a shambolic 10-wicket loss.

All the generalized inspiring quotes around winning and losing being part of life are pleasing to read/listen but not when losing in crunch situations becomes part of a team’s culture.

We leave Australian shores short of achieving our dream and with disappointment in our hearts but we can take back a lot of memorable moments as a group and aim to get better from here on. pic.twitter.com/l5NHYMZXPA — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) November 11, 2022

With the kind of talent and depth Indian cricket possesses and with the kind of financial muscle BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India) flexes, it is nothing but shameful that India haven’t won a World Cup across formats in the last 11 years. What is even more letting down is that India have made it to the knockouts in eight out of nine world events in this period.

Captain Rohit Sharma addressed the same during the post-match presentation ceremony reducing it to his players not being able to handle pressure when it matters the most. The same, however, is an unacceptable excuse for a captain who has won as many as five Indian Premier League titles.

India World Cup title wins full list

1983 – ICC Cricket World Cup in England

2007 – ICC World Twenty20 2007 in South Africa

2011 – ICC Cricket World Cup in India