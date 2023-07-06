How MS Dhoni Smashed Face On Cake To Troll Teammates On 36th Birthday [WATCH]

MS Dhoni smashes his face on the cake on the occasion of his 36th birthday (Photo courtesy: Screen grab from BCCI’s Facebook handle)

Millions of MS Dhoni fans from around the world have already made sure to do their least bit and wish their idol, their role model as he celebrates his 42nd birthday today. Having been known over the years for his witty side and street-smartness both on and off the field, a certain video featuring him and his Indian teammates from the past is gaining quite some traction. Celebrating his 36th birthday with them, he makes sure to have all the fun himself by smashing his face on one of the birthday cakes before anyone of them could do the mandatory honours.

Known for making an unexpected, masterstroke move at times out of nowhere while on the field as captain, Dhoni had made sure to act similarly off-the-field as well. Back in the year 2017, the former India captain had made the hilarious move in the presence of his wife Sakshi Dhoni and daughter Ziva.

Surrounding him were the likes of Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Yuvraj Singh etc., all of whom were waiting in anticipation to have some fun with the birthday boy, only to find themselves off-guard a few seconds later.

How MS Dhoni Smashed Face On Cake To Troll Teammates On 36th Birthday

Team India were on their tour to West Indies, and had already clinched the five-match series 3-1 to register their third consecutive ODI series victory in the Caribbean. Just the day before (July 6, 2017), India had won the final ODI in Kingston by 8 wickets.

With the celebratory mood already on, Dhoni knew that the birthday cake would be smashed and rubbed all across his face. Fortunately for him, the main cake had a couple of other cakes in its vicinity as well. Thus, a clever Dhoni while cutting the very cake, instantly had his face smashed on the cake kept on his left to surprise everyone in the hall.

However, he was then tightly embraced by Yuvraj from behind as he and a few others players further applied the remaining part of the cake on his face and hair.

India Lose Only T20I Of West Indies Tour

A couple of days after the ODI series victory, India had to face a massive nine-wicket defeat against the home side during the lone T20I contest at Kingston.

Having been handed a target of 191 for victory, the Windies southpaw opening batter Evin Lewis (125 off 62) single-handedly took the Indian bowlers to the cleaners, smashing 6 fours and 12 massive sixes during his century innings.