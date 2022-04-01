“Strong man Umesh Yadav in purple form for team purple”: Harbhajan Singh appreciates Umesh Yadav for picking highest wickets in IPL 2022

Harbhajan Singh appreciates Umesh Yadav: The former Kolkata Knight Riders spinner praised the current fast bowler.

Kolkata Knight Riders fast bowler Umesh Yadav has become the highest wicket-taker in the ongoing 15th season of the Indian Premier League.

Yadav, who had picked a wicket in the first IPL 2022 over last week, has left an impact in each of his three outings so far this season. In tonight’s match against Punjab Kings, Yadav picked potentially match-winning bowling figures of 4-1-23-4.

Dismissing Kings captain Mayank Agarwal (1) in the first over of the match, Yadav also sent back Liam Livingstone (19), Harpreet Brar (14) and Rahul Chahar (0) to the pavilion to play a titular role in bundling out the opposition for 137 in 18.2 overs.

While Yadav’s new-ball opening partner Tim Southee picked a couple of wickets in Shikhar Dhawan (16) and Shahrukh Khan (0), Andre Russell, Sunil Narine and Shivam Mavi picked a wicket apiece at the Wankhede Stadium tonight.

Harbhajan Singh appreciates Umesh Yadav for picking most wickets in IPL 2022

Former India and KKR spinner Harbhajan Singh was among the many prominent personalities who congratulated Yadav on wearing the Purple Cap in IPL 2022.

In the 12 overs that he’s bowled this season so far, Yadav’s 12 wickets have come at an average of 7.37, an economy rate of 4.91 and a strike rate of 9.

Strong man @y_umesh in purple form for team purple and gold @KKRiders 💥💥💥💥 4 wickets good to see him so doing well.. keep it up champion #KKRvPBKS — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) April 1, 2022

Yadav, who had fallen off the radar in the shortest format on the back of remaining unsold in IPL 2021 auction and playing just three T20s in the last 18 months, performing in this manner is an apt manner of him reaping fruits for the hard work he’s put behind the scenes.

Yadav, 34, had played the last of his 82 white-ball matches for India more than three years ago. Having publicly rued his inconsistent runs in ODIs, Yadav might earn a white-ball recall assuming he continues to perform in this manner throughout IPL 2022.