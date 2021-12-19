How often are The Ashes played: What is the time difference between two Ashes series?

The Ashes 2021-22: The premier series in Test cricket is currently being played between Australia and England down under.

The second Test of the ongoing Ashes 2021-22 series is currently being played between Australia and England in Adelaide. Last played in England in the summer of 2019, this is the 72nd Ashes series in the history of cricket.

Australia, who had registered a 9-wicket victory in the first Test in Brisbane, are leading in the second match as well. It would require a monumental effort from the tourists to both draw or win at the Adelaide Oval tomorrow.

While it is too early to say something about the series score due to the unpredictable nature of sport, England would find it greatly difficult to retain the urn especially if they go 0-2 down after the second Test. England, who had last won an Ashes series in 2015 (at home), have since lost an away series and drawn a home series.

How often are The Ashes played between Australia and England?

Readers must note that there is no guaranteed time interval between two Ashes series. Although it is a certainty that alternate Ashes series will be played in England and Australia respectively, the time interval between the two can differ due to International Cricket Council’s Future Tour Programme.

In the general run of things, two Ashes series are played with a time period ranging between 18 months to 30 months between them. A primary reason behind the inconsistency is the varying time of the year when international cricket is played in the two countries namely England and Australia.

In the recent years, the minimum time interval between two Ashes series was recorded in 2013 when two series had begun with less than five months between them. After completing a series in the English summer of 2013, another one was started in the subsequent Australian summer.