Most wickets in BBL season: List of bowlers with highest number of wickets in a Big Bash League season

Most wickets in BBL season: The captain of Adelaide Strikers has entered an elite Big Bash League bowling club today.

During the Challenger match of the ongoing 11th season of the Big Bash League between Sydney Sixers and Adelaide Strikers in Sydney, defending champions Sydney Sixers beat Adelaide Strikers by 4 wickets to qualify for what will be their sixth BBL final appearance.

Chasing a 168-run target, Sixers registered a last-ball finish after their ploy of opening the batting (for the first time this season) with pacer Hayden Kerr worked wonders as his career-best 98* (58) including 10 fours and two sixes powered them to victory in a virtual semi-final.

Needing two runs to win off the final delivery, Kerr was assisted by a mis-field which saw him hitting a boundary to put on display an emphatic victory at the Sydney Cricket Ground. When Sixers had needed 65 runs off 37 deliveries, Kerr had put together a 55-run partnership for the fifth wicket alongside pacer Sean Abbott (41).

While Strikers’ bowlers tried their best to restrict the hosts, they were let down by their fielders on a couple of occasions. With Adelaide providing reprieves to Kerr early on in his innings, it ended up proving costly for them in the long run.

Most wickets in BBL season

Strikers captain Peter Siddle, who dismissed his counterpart Moises Henriques (13) to strengthen their grip on the match at one moment, registered bowling figures of 4-0-28-1 tonight.

Henriques’ wicket saw Siddle joining Sydney Thunder all-rounder Daniel Sams in picking most wickets in a BBL season. In 17 matches this season, Siddle has picked 30 wickets at an average of 17.73, an economy rate of 8.33 and a strike rate of 12.7.

The perfect toe-crusher! Peter Siddle goes straight through the defences of his opposing captain 🔥 #BBL11 pic.twitter.com/sKkUURSJAj — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) January 26, 2022

Had Strikers won the match to confirm a BBL 11 final berth, the 37-year old bowler would’ve got another shot at picking the most wickets in a Big Bash League season.