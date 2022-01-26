Cricket

Most wickets in BBL season: List of bowlers with highest number of wickets in a Big Bash League season

Most wickets in BBL season: List of bowlers with highest number of wickets in a Big Bash League season
Dixit Bhargav

Previous Article
"Jonathan Kuminga is Luka Doncic's dad now!": NBA Twitter explodes as Warriors rookie Jonathan Kuminga throws down a nasty one on the Dallas Mavericks
Next Article
"We may have seen the last of Aaron Rodgers in Green Bay”: Brett Favre believes Packers will move from legendary QB after humiliating loss to 49ers
Cricket Latest News
Most wickets in BBL season: List of bowlers with highest number of wickets in a Big Bash League season
Most wickets in BBL season: List of bowlers with highest number of wickets in a Big Bash League season

Most wickets in BBL season: The captain of Adelaide Strikers has entered an elite Big…