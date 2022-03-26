How to watch IPL 2022 in Australia: What Channel is the IPL on?

How to watch IPL 2022 in Australia: The SportsRush brings you the details of the Indian Premier League broadcast in Australia.

The IPL 2022 is set to start from 26 March 2022, and the final will be played on 29 May 2022. Chennai Super Kings will face Kolkata Knight Riders in the first game of the season at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. It is a usual trend of playing the last year’s finalists on the first game of the season.

MS Dhoni has left the captaincy of the Chennai Super Kings and Ravindra Jadeja will be leading the Chennai Super Kings this season around

IPL 2022 will be played in India only. BCCI has made it official that the league games will be played in Mumbai and Pune. The venue of the playoffs is not decided yet. A total of 70 league games will be played this season. There will be two groups of five teams each.

Mumbai Indians, Kolkata Knight Riders, Rajasthan Royals, Lucknow Super Giants, and Delhi Capitals are in Group A, whereas Chennai Super Kings, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Punjab Kings, and Gujarat Titans are in Group B.

A team will play its group members and one of the teams from another group twice, whereas they will play one game each against other four teams. So, a team will play 14 leagues games before the playoffs. The top-4 team overall will qualify for the playoffs.

How to watch IPL 2022 in Australia

Fox Sports and Kayo Sports will host the IPL in Australia this season around. There are some big names in the world feed commentary team of the IPL.

Harsha Bhogle, Sunil Gavaskar, L Sivaramakrishnan, Mpumelelo Mbangwa, Ian Bishop, Graeme Smith, Graeme Swann, Kevin Pietersen, Murali Kartik, Deep Dasgupta, Anjum Chopra, Daniel Morrison, Morne Morkel, Simon Doull, Matthew Hayden, Nicholas Knight, Rohan Gavaskar, Alan Wilkins, W V Raman, and Daren Ganga will be a part of the world feed commentary panel.