HP vs TN Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021 final Live Telecast Channel in India: When and where to watch Himachal Pradesh vs Tamil Nadu Vijay Hazare Trophy final?

HP vs TN Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021 final: The SportsRush presents before you the timing and live streaming details of Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021-22 final.

Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021-22 final, the last white-ball match of this Indian domestic season, will be played between Himachal Pradesh and Tamil Nadu in Jaipur tomorrow.

The match will be a battle between two contrasting teams of the Indian domestic circuit. Himachal Pradesh, who have defeated teams such as Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh this season, will be playing their first-ever Vijay Hazare final on Sunday.

Tamil Nadu, on the other hand, have been the most successful team in the history of the tournament lifting the title as many as five times. Having last won a Vijay Hazare Trophy by defeating Bengal in 2016-17, Tamil Nadu would be eyeing a record sixth title this time.

An absolute domestic stalwart, Tamil Nadu’s white-ball prowess can be judged from the fact that they have won the last two seasons of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy as well. Additionally, Tamil Nadu have also been the runners-up in both the white-ball tournaments in the recent years which further explains why they are the clear favourites for this match.

Another tournament, another final…

What a fantastic run this is for the team. Absolutely proud of the boys! Finals, here we come! #VijayHazareTrophy #TNvSAU pic.twitter.com/cHXbUm2oxV — DK (@DineshKarthik) December 24, 2021

The only other time when Himachal Pradesh and Tamil Nadu have faced each other in a domestic 50-over match was in Cuttack almost half-a-decade ago. Pacer Aswin Crist’s five-wicket haul was followed by opening batter Kaushik Gandhi’s match-winning century as Tamil Nadu had registered a comfortable 8-wicket victory.

HP vs TN Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021 final Live Telecast Channel in India

Star Sports Network will broadcast the live streaming of Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021-22 final in India. As far as the exact channel is concerned, Star Sports 2 is most likely to televise the 50-over match.

With the first Test of India’s tour of South Africa 2021-22 also scheduled to begin from tomorrow, the final match of India’s premier domestic 50-over competition will only be televised on one channel. Readers must note that the aforementioned channel will have arrangements for both English and Hindi commentary.

Online users can stream the matches on Star’s streaming application named Disney+Hotstar. It is worth mentioning that the match won’t be available on any other streaming platform in India.

Date – 26/12/2021 (Sunday).

Match start Time – 09:00 AM (IST).

TV Channel – Star Sports 2.

Online platform – Disney+Hotstar.