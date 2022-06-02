“Jimmy Anderson strikes in quick time”: James Anderson dismisses Will Young at Lord’s to claim his 641st test wicket

James Anderson dismisses Will Young: James Anderson took his 641st test wicket by taking the wicket of Kiwi opener Will Young.

England are up against New Zealand in the first test of the three-match test series at the Lord’s in London. Kane Williamson won the toss and opted to bat first on a sunny day in London. Trent Boult, who was said to be a doubt for the match was fit enough to play in the test.

Ben Stokes wore George Thorpe’s named jersey at the toss to show his support for the former English batter. England announced their playing eleven yesterday only. The duo of James Anderson and Stuart Broad made their return to the playing eleven.

James Anderson dismisses Will Young

After the Ashes series, there were doubts over James Anderson’s future in the English set up, but Ben Stokes confirmed after his appointment that there is no doubt over the places of James Anderson and Ben Stokes. The former one proved his class in just the initial seven balls of the first test against New Zealand.

James Anderon started the proceedings for England and bowled a brilliant maiden to start with. Anderson, who came in to bowl the 3rd over of the innings next, got his man on the very first ball of the over. Will Young became the 641st test prey of the swing-master James Anderson.

James Anderson bowled a fuller length delivery and it was a little wide as well. Will Young could not control and poked the ball, which took his outside edge and Jonny Bairstow took a brilliant catch in slips. Bairstow, who is generally a wicket-keeper, took a brilliant catch with one hand diving to his left.

Before the New Zealand series, James Anderson played in the County Championship as well for Lancashire, where took the wicket of Joe Root. Anderson is at the 3rd position in all-time test wicket-takes, just behind Muttiah Muralitharan and Shane Warne.