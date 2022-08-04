“I am incredibly jealous of India”: Scott Styris opens up on India’s problem of plenty for the ICC T20 World Cup 2022

Former New Zealand all-rounder Scott Styris has hailed Suryakumar Yadav and said that he is jealous of India’s problems.

Suryakumar Yadav has been one of India’s most consistent batters in the white-ball formats of the game. He made his debut against England in 2021, and he is one of the key members of the squad. The main thing has been Surya’s ability to adapt to different batting positions.

In the ongoing series against West Indies, Suryakumar Yadav has been opening the batting, and he proved his class in the 3rd ODI match. On a tough track, Suryakumar scored 76 runs in just 44 balls to script an easy win for the Indian side. Surya’s record in the T20 format has been excellent.

Surya has scored 648 T20I runs in 22 matches at an average of 38.12, whereas his S/R has been 175.61. He has scored five half-centuries and one century so far.

Scott Styris all pleased with Suryakumar Yadav

Former New Zealand all-rounder Scott Styris has said that he is jealous of India’s problem of plenty for the T20 World Cup. He cited the example of Suryakumar Yadav and said that he can bat anywhere in order. He insists that he is not surprised with the performances of Suryakumar Yadav, but feels that he will bat at number 4 in the World Cup.

“I am not surprised that Surya has made a great fist of opening the batting, but what a problem to have, I am incredibly jealous and envious of India’s issues at the moment,” Scott Styris said on Sports18’s daily sports news show ‘Sports Over The Top’.

“I think you might see some seniority step in here and maybe that means SKY might be down at number four.”

Suryakumar Yadav’s commanding 7️⃣6️⃣ guides #TeamIndia to a comfortable win in the 3️⃣rd contest of the T20I series. 🙌 All eyes now shift to the 4️⃣th game at Lauderhill on Saturday. 💥#PlayBold #WIvIND pic.twitter.com/yuUKuPxb5N — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) August 2, 2022

Styris was mighty pleased by the performances of Suryakumar against the West Indies and said that the ability of Surya to hit 360 degrees makes him a special player. He added that Surya can hit the ball in the funny areas, and the opposition captain find it really difficult to set the fields against him.

Styris insists that Surya provides the X-Factor to the Indian team with the variety of shots he has in his Arsenal. Fomer Kiwi all-rounder said that Surya is not a traditional player, and he can hit the same ball in different areas of the field.

“He can hit 360 degrees. He is not traditional, which means that he’s got so many options and provides that little X factor in terms of something different to the other batsman around him, doesn’t always have to be left-hand right hand,” Styris added.