“Pitch reporter needed in Sharjah”: Scott Styris trolls himself as he reads Sharjah pitch incorrectly during BAN vs AFG Asia Cup 2022 match

Scott Styris trolls himself after reading the pitch at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium horribly wrong during the third Asia Cup 2022 match.

During the second ‘Group B’ match of the ongoing Asia Cup 2022 between Afghanistan and Bangladesh at the Sharjah Cricket Ground, former New Zealand all-rounder Scott Styris got his pitch report horribly wrong, as the Afghanistan spinners were yet again at their sensational best right from the get-go.

With sides batting first having won the previous four T20Is at this venue, Bangladesh skipper opted to bat first post winning the Toss.

However, proceedings went haywire for them right from the start, as the Afghan right-arm spinner Mujeeb-ur-Rahman (4-0-16-3), sent their top-3 batters, including skipper Shakib-al-Hasan (11 off 9) back in the hut within the Powerplay itself.

With spinners getting significant purchase, Mohammad Nabi introduced his champion spinner Rashid Khan right after the Powerplay as well, with the latter now getting rid of Bangladesh’s experienced wicket-keeper batter Mushfiqur Rahim (1 off 4), with the scorecard reading 28/4.

Scott Styris trolls himself

Post Shakib’s decision to bat first, former New Zealand all-rounder Scott Styris, via his pitch report for the day, backed the former’s decision, considering the Sharjah pitch ‘amazing to bat on’. With the venue hosting its first T20I since November last year, Styris even predicted Bangladesh to post around the 200-run mark.

“This looks amazing to bat on. It is a very good toss to win for Bangladesh, they can put on a big score – somewhere near 200. This ground hasn’t had any cricket for a few months, so it has got enough time to regenerate. Shakib – you are my man today, opined Styris in his pitch report.

With spinners dominating the proceedings, and Bangladesh looking nowhere near to touch even the 150-run mark, the former Kiwi international took to his Twitter handle, to laugh at himself, while hilariously coming up with a Job Vacancy advertisement for a Sharjah pitch reporter, without any minimum qualification requirement.

He even seemed to express his anger at the choice of shots by majority of the Bangladeshi batters, who attempted to play across the line, bringing out the sweeps and the slog-sweeps out of their casket, rather than playing straight.

JOB VACANCY: Pitch Reporter needed in Sharjah! No experience needed. Can’t be worse 🙈#PlayStraightFFS — Scott Styris (@scottbstyris) August 30, 2022

