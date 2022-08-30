Cricket

“Pitch reporter needed in Sharjah”: Scott Styris trolls himself as he reads Sharjah pitch incorrectly during BAN vs AFG Asia Cup 2022 match

"Pitch reporter needed in Sharjah": Scott Styris trolls himself as he reads Sharjah pitch incorrectly during BAN vs AFG Asia Cup 2022 match
Gurpreet Singh

Previous Article
Conor McGregor fans are convinced that UFC Megastar posted a video of SEX ACT on his Private Yacht
Next Article
One man made Kobe Bryant give up more than $100 million to retire as a Los Angeles Laker
Cricket Latest News
"Pitch reporter needed in Sharjah": Scott Styris trolls himself as he reads Sharjah pitch incorrectly during BAN vs AFG Asia Cup 2022 match
“Pitch reporter needed in Sharjah”: Scott Styris trolls himself as he reads Sharjah pitch incorrectly during BAN vs AFG Asia Cup 2022 match

Scott Styris trolls himself after reading the pitch at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium horribly wrong…