Cricket

“India’s key is to break that opening partnership”: Scott Styris considers Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan’s wickets as India’s formula to beat Pakistan in Asia Cup 2022

Former New Zealand all-rounder Scott Styris has called the wickets of Mohammad Rizwan and Babar Azam as keys to India's success.
Rishikesh Sharma

Previous Article
"Disrespectful towards the media": 7-time World Champion Lewis Hamilton used Snapchat filters on Carlos Sainz during FIA press conference
No Newer Articles
Cricket Latest News
Former New Zealand all-rounder Scott Styris has called the wickets of Mohammad Rizwan and Babar Azam as keys to India's success.
“India’s key is to break that opening partnership”: Scott Styris considers Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan’s wickets as India’s formula to beat Pakistan in Asia Cup 2022

Former New Zealand all-rounder Scott Styris has called the wickets of Mohammad Rizwan and Babar…