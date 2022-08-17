Cricket

“I am not at all worried”: Virat Kohli coach Rajkumar Sharma assured about Kohli scoring runs in Asia Cup 2022

Rajkumar Sharma, coach of Virat Kohli has said that he is assured about Virat coming out of the bad phase and score runs in Asia Cup.
Rishikesh Sharma

