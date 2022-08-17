“I am not at all worried”: Virat Kohli coach Rajkumar Sharma assured about Kohli scoring runs in Asia Cup 2022

Rajkumar Sharma, coach of Virat Kohli has said that he is assured about Virat coming out of the bad phase and score runs in Asia Cup.

Asia Cup 2022 is set to start on 27 August 2022, and India will start their campaign against arch-rivals Pakistan on 28 August 2022. All the eyes will be on Virat Kohli, who will be making his comeback to the Indian side after missing the West Indies and Zimbabwe tour.

Kohli has been going through a very lean patch of form, with his last century in any format of the game coming in 2019. He has struggled with the Royal Challengers Bangalore as well in IPL. There has been calls for dropping Virat from the Indian team, but the management has always shown their faith in him.

Rajkumar Sharma backs Virat Kohli to score runs in Asia Cup 2022

Virat Kohli’s childhood coach Rajkumar Sharma has said that he is not worried at all about Virat’s form, and he believes that he will score runs in the upcoming Asia Cup for India. He said that playing lesser T20Is is a bit of concern for him, but he is preparing very well for the same.

“There is a slight concern that he has not played too many T20 matches. But I am not at all worried because he is preparing very well. He is extremely positive and is coming back refreshed. So it is not a matter of too much concern,” Sharma told India News.

It has been seen that India’s attitude in the T20 format has changed, and they have tried to go unorthodox in the batting department. There has been changes in the batting positions, it has been seen that the Indian team is trying to play an aggressive brand of cricket. Virat, on the other hand, is a player who likes to spend time in the middle.

Rajkumar said that Virat is a big player and he knows how to score runs. He insists that Virat has the ability to adapt to any kind of approach, and he will be able to adapt to India’s game plan.

“He is a big player, he knows how he has to score runs, and at which strike rate he has to bat. The Indian team’s template has definitely changed, but everyone has seen Virat’s adaptability, he adapts according to the team’s requirements and will do so going forward as well,” Sharma added.