IND vs PAK Mens Asia Cup match: IND vs PAK next match date and time

IND vs PAK Mens Asia Cup match: The arch-rivals India and Pakistan will face each other in the Asia Cup 2022 match in Dubai.

Asia Cup is one of the most prestigious cricket tournaments for Asian teams, and the tournament is finally back after a spell of four long years. The last edition of the tournament was played in 2018 in UAE, where India won the title under the captaincy of Rohit Sharma.

The schedule of the Asia Cup 2022 is finally out, and the tournament will officially start on 28 August 2022. A total of six teams will be playing in the tournament, and they are divided into two groups. India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Pakistan and Afghanistan are already qualified, whereas the last team will be decided by the playoffs.

IND vs PAK Mens Asia Cup match

India and Pakistan don’t play in bilateral series, so the only chance of them playing against each other is in the ICC Tournaments or the Asia Cup. The organizers also make sure that both teams are kept in the same group in order to have at least one game between the arch-rivals.

The match between India and Pakistan guarantees a full house, and the revenue generated from that match cannot be compared to any other match around the world. India and Pakistan will be up against each other in the Asia Cup 2022 on 28 August 2022 at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai.

India vs Pakistan in Asia Cup in Dubai on August 28 (Sunday). Both highly likely to meet again the following Sunday (September 4) in the Super Four Round at the same venue. Final is on September 11 (Sunday) which could be another India vs Pakistan match. #AsiaCup2022 — Mazher Arshad (@MazherArshad) August 2, 2022

It is interesting that the last match between both sides was played at the Dubai International stadium only in the last year’s ICC T20 World Cup. Pakistan easily won that match, and the Indian team would be looking to take revenge of the same at the very same ground. A full crowd is yet again expected in this very match.

Both teams have met each other a total of 14 times in the Asia Cup, where India have won eight matches and Pakistan have won five. One match ended in a no result in 1987.