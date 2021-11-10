“I am really excited to play under Rohit bhai”: Venkatesh Iyer expresses his delight of playing under Rohit Sharma in the India vs New Zealand T20Is

Venkatesh Iyer has been selected in Indian Team for the New Zealand series as a fast-bowling all-rounder and he is raring to go.

Team India is set to start their new era under Rahul Dravid from the series against New Zealand. The first T20I is set to be played on 17 November at Jaipur’s Sawai Mansingh Stadium.

Hardik Pandya has been given loads of opportunities despite form and fitness issues. However, he has been finally dropped from the team for the Kiwi T20I series. A fast-bowling all-rounder is a rare commodity in Indian cricket, and Hardik Pandya has been given a lot of favour due to that. India has finally decided to give Venkatesh Iyer a chance, who is seen as a like-for-like replacement of Hardik Pandya.

Iyer has been the biggest found of IPL 2021 for Indian cricket. He wasn’t given any chance in the Indian leg, but he took the world by storm in UAE. Venkatesh scored 370 runs in IPL 2021 at an average of 41.11, whereas he bowled some handy overs too.

Venkatesh Iyer speaks up on Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and All-rounder duties

In the T20 World Cup 2021, Iyer was picked as a net-bowler, and he shared some of the training session incidents. Iyer shared some stories in a recent interview with the Times of India.

“During the nets sessions, I had interactions with most of the senior players. Virat bhai said just be focused on what you are doing. He also said you are doing good and keep performing and keep working hard. He asked me to keep focusing on my game. I will remember those tips from Virat bhai forever,” Iyer said.

Iyer has also expressed his excitement about playing under the leadership of Rohit Sharma against New Zealand.

“I am really excited to play under Rohit bhai. I am really looking forward to it. He is such a great player. The team looks really strong. I am sure we will perform well. It will be a huge learning experience as well and it will be exciting to play under Rohit bhai,” he added.

JUST IN: Rohit Sharma has been named as India’s captain for their upcoming T20I series against New Zealand. Uncapped players Harshal Patel, Venkatesh Iyer and Avesh Khan are all included in the 16-man group. pic.twitter.com/ECauYC0Odp — Wisden (@WisdenCricket) November 9, 2021

Venkatesh Iyer has also emphasized that he is looking to fulfill both his roles as an all-rounder. He does not want to compromise on batting or bowling in the upcoming series.

“My workload management has been good so far. I am an all-rounder so I have to be equally focused on both aspects of the game.”

If Iyer can fulfill the promise, the Indian team will be benefitted a lot from him in the upcoming years.