“I can’t imagine Rash wanting to play anywhere else”: hopeful of Adelaide Strikers retaining Rashid Khan in BBL 12 international draft

Rashid Khan is a hot pick in the upcoming BBL 12 international draft, and Jason Gillespie is hopeful of retaining him for Adelaide Strikers.

The Big Bash League will see its first-ever international draft ahead of the upcoming season. BBL has been usually criticized for the lack of overseas stars, but this thing may resolve after the international draft.

Every team will have to pick a minimum of two and a maximum of three players in the draft. Every team will have an option of retaining one player in the draft. Rashid Khan, who has only played for Adelaide Strikers in the BBL history is a big player to watch out in the draft.

Jason Gillespie hopeful of retaining Rashid Khan in BBL 12

Adelaide Strikers coach Jason Gillespie is hopeful of retaining Rashid Khan in the BBL 12 as well. If Rashid nominates for the draft, there is an option for the teams to retain one of their players. Gillespie said that he cannot see Rashid playing for any other teams in the BBL.

“I’d be pretty shocked if Rashid Khan wasn’t playing for the Adelaide Strikers,” Jason Gillespie said.

“I can’t imagine Rash wanting to play anywhere else.”

“I certainly don’t want him to play anywhere else, and I’m pretty sure everyone here (in Adelaide) is of the same opinion.”

“We’ll just have to wait and see what the draft throws up, but I feel very confident that Rashid Khan will play for the Adelaide Strikers.”

The BBL will enter a new era next summer with the introduction of an overseas player draft, with clubs taking turns to pick from a pool of available international stars ⭐️ pic.twitter.com/d0X6sqIwM3 — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) June 22, 2022

Rashid Khan is one of the best bowlers in the world, but his availability is always compromised due to international commitments. Afghanistan’s international matches have always forced Rashid Khan to miss the playoffs of the tournament. He was not even part of the Adelaide Strikers’ title-winning side in the final.

Gillespie agreed with the fact that international matches are the priority. Afghanistan play their games in the UAE during that period, and there is Emirates T20 League as well during the BBL, so Rashid Khan may leave BBL for that tournament.

“International cricket is the priority,” Jason Gillespie said.

“And with these other potential leagues – there’s talk of a league in the UAE, there’s talk of a league in South Africa – we’ll just have to wait and see.”