Cricket

“Well bowled Bumrah”: Nic Maddinson emulates Jasprit Bumrah’s action in Sheffield Shield final

"Well bowled Bumrah": Nic Maddinson emulates Jasprit Bumrah's action in Sheffield Shield final
Rishikesh Sharma

Previous Article
"Shaquille O’Neal refuses to acknowledge Dwight Howard is a Hall-of-Famer": The Diesel continues to throw shade on Lakers Big Man's legacy
Next Article
“Larry Bird heard me apologize for 34 seconds, said ‘OK’, and walked away”: Skip Bayless details having to say sorry to the Celtics legend for not believing in him
Cricket Latest News
"Well bowled Bumrah": Nic Maddinson emulates Jasprit Bumrah's action in Sheffield Shield final
“Well bowled Bumrah”: Nic Maddinson emulates Jasprit Bumrah’s action in Sheffield Shield final

Nic Maddinson tried to copy the action of Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah during the Australian…