“Well bowled Bumrah”: Nic Maddinson emulates Jasprit Bumrah’s action in Sheffield Shield final

Nic Maddinson tried to copy the action of Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah during the Australian Sheffield Shield final.

The Australian Sheffield Shield came to an end, and Western Australia won their first title in 23 years. This Australian season belonged to Western Australia.

In January, Perth Scorchers won the title of BBL11, in March, Western Australia won the Marsh One Day Cup, whereas they have now sealed the Sheffield Shield as well. Adam Voges was the coach in all three tournaments.

Western Australia scored 386 runs in their first innings, courtesy of Cameron Bancroft’s 141 runs. Despite, Will Pucovski’s and Mitchell Perry’s half-centuries, Victoria could only post 306 runs in their first innings. Western Australia got the bonus point of the first-innings lead and that turned the game for them.

The game was called off at the lunch of the final day. Sam Whiteman and Aaron Hardie scored brilliant centuries for Western Australia in the 2nd innings.

Nic Maddinson emulates Jasprit Bumrah in Sheffield Shield final

In a funny incident, Victoria’s batter Nic Maddinson tried to imitate Indian bowler Jasprit Bumrah. Nic Maddinson was bowling the 161st over of the 2nd innings, and the game was all but done by then. Maddinson generally bowls left-arm spin, but he became a left-arm pacer and tried Jasprit Bumrah’s action.

Even the commentator said, “Well bowled Bumrah”. Sam Harper, who was doing the wicket-keeping duties for Victoria couldn’t stop laughing at the back.

Victoria couldn’t win the trophy, but Nic Maddinson had a terrific Shield season with the bat. He scored 545 runs at an average of 54.50, courtesy of two centuries and two half-centuries. Maddinson was also in the stand-by Australian players for the Pakistan test series.

In BBL11, Melbourne Renegades appointed Nic Maddinson as their captain after the resignation of Aaron Finch. The selectors have said that Maddinson is quite close in making his comeback to the Australian national team.