Cricket

“I do not know if that has happened”: KL Rahul indicates unsurety over Hardik Pandya’s exclusion from team’s T20I squad vs New Zealand

"I do not know if that has happened": KL Rahul indicates unsurety over Hardik Pandya's exclusion from team's T20I squad vs New Zealand
Gurpreet Singh

Previous Article
"I felt really bad. I was down for two-three days": Yuzvendra Chahal expresses disappointment over exclusion from Team India squad for 2021 T20 World Cup
Next Article
“My dad pulls his hair out everyday trying to figure out how I’m a Packers fan”: Lakers superstar Anthony Davis explains how he's a cardinal Chicago sinner for backing Aaron Rodgers and co
Cricket Latest News
"I do not know if that has happened": KL Rahul indicates unsurety over Hardik Pandya's exclusion from team's T20I squad vs New Zealand
“I do not know if that has happened”: KL Rahul indicates unsurety over Hardik Pandya’s exclusion from team’s T20I squad vs New Zealand

KL Rahul indicates unsurety over Hardik Pandya’s selection snub from Team India’s T20I squad for…