“I have decided to move on”: Sridharan Sriram leaves Australian coaching role to focus on RCB in the IPL

Sridharan Sriram has left the Australian coaching role to focus on his coaching role with Royal Challengers Bangalore in the IPL.

Australia’s coaching staff took an overhaul after the departure of Justin Langer, and they will now need to focus on one more recruitment. Spin-bowling Assistant coach Sridharan Sriram has confirmed his departure from the coaching role. The Indian-born spinner joined the Australian team in 2016 during their Sri Lanka tour.

Sriram’s reputation increased when the Australian team won a brilliant against India in Pune under challenging conditions. He has been an important part of the Australian team for the last six years. Sriram has played 8 ODIs for India, where he has scalped 9 wickets at an economy of 5.07.

The slow left-arm spinner was born in Tamil Nadu, and he started his coaching stint in 2008, and he has coached teams in India, England and New Zealand as well.

Sridharan Sriram to leave Australian coaching role after 6 years

Sridharan Sriram released a statement about his decision to move on from his role as Australia’s assistant coach. He said that it is a tough moment for him to move on after spending six years with the Australian side. He insists that he wants the Australian team to give adequate time for the upcoming big tournaments.

“After being on the road for six years it’s with a heavy heart I have decided to move on from my current role as an assistant coach of the Australian men’s team,” Sriram said in a statement.

“I feel this is an opportune moment keeping in mind the team, giving them enough time to prepare for two World Cups and the World Test Championship.”

“It has been a great experience for me working across formats, World Cups and Ashes and I have come out incredibly richer in knowledge.”

“I am extremely grateful to Cricket Australia for all their support in the years that I have been involved with them.”

Sriram will now focus on his job with the Royal Challengers Bangalore in the IPL and will move to live in his hometown Tamil Nadu with his family.