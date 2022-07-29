Cricket

“I have decided to move on”: Sridharan Sriram leaves Australian coaching role to focus on RCB in the IPL

Sridharan Sriram has left the Australian coaching role to focus on his coaching role with Royal Challengers Bangalore in the IPL.
Rishikesh Sharma

