“I hope he does go past 161kph”: Brett Lee wishes Umran Malik to break the record of Shoaib Akhtar’s fastest ball

Australian pacer Brett Lee has wished Umran Malik to break the record of Shoaib Akhtar’s fastest ball record in future.

The rise of Umran Malik was a thing to talk about in the Indian Premier League 2022. Sunrisers Hyderabad retained the express pacer from Jammu ahead of the auction, and he did not disappoint at all. Umran Malik recorded the 2nd highest speed of 157 Km/h this season, which is the 3rd fastest ball in the history of the Indian Premier League.

Umran Malik finished the IPL 2022 with 22 wickets in 14 games at an average of 20.18, and he finished as the 4th highest run-scorer of the tournament. He won the emerging player of the award as well.

Brett Lee wishes Umran Malik to break Shoaib Akhtar’s record

In an exclusive interview with News9, Brett Lee talked about Umran Malik, who won the emerging player of the year award of IPL 2022. Brett Lee said that he is super impressed by how Umran Malik is bowling, and he feels like a little Waqar Younis running with the ball.

“It’s been fantastic and one guy I would like to focus on is Umran Malik. I’ve been super impressed by his pace, aggression, approach to the crease. He looks like a little Waqar Younis running in with the ball,” Brett Lee said in the exclusive interview.

Brett Lee highlighted the fact that the bowlers have gone slow in the recent past and 140 km/h is now termed as fast. However, Lee said that the aim is to go at higher speeds than 150 km/h, and Umran Malik has the ability to click those milestones as well.

Lee highlighted that 160 km/h is the holy grail of fast bowling, and he wants more bowlers to achieve that milestone. Brett Lee said that he is not the one who don’t want other bowlers to break his records. He said that he wants Umran Malik to break the milestone as well.

“Personally, I would love to see other bowlers do it. I’m not one of those guys that say I don’t want to see records broken,” Brett Lee said.

“I hope he does go past 161kph that I and Shoaib Akhtar had the pleasure to bowl. So, it’s going to take a lot of hard work, dedication and making sure that you are in supreme fitness.”

