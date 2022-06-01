England Playing 11 Lord’s test: Matthew Potts to debut in first test against New Zealand at Lord’s

England Playing 11 Lord’s test: England have announced their playing 11 for the first test against New Zealand at the Lord’s.

England will face New Zealand in the first test of the three-match test series at the Lord’s in London. This will be England’s first match under the coaching of Brendon McCullum and captaincy of Ben Stokes.

England have announced their playing eleven for the first test against New Zealand. The playing eleven of the side is not that surprising apart from the inclusion of Mattew Potts. Potts has been preferred over Craig Overton in this match. Overton is said to be a better batter, but Potts has been chosen.

The English team will see a brand new opening pair in Alex Lees and Zak Crawley in this match. To adjust Joe Root at the number four spot, Ollie Pope will bat at the number three position. Pope has generally been used as a number five by the English side, but he will bat at number three under Ben Stokes.

The middle-order looks solid with the likes of Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow and Ben Stokes at number four, five and six, respectively. Root and Bairstow possess an excellent record at the Lord’s, and they will play a huge part. Ben Stokes will play as a genuine all-rounder, and he will be the 5th bowling option of the side.

Ben Foakes will take the wicket-keeping gloves and will bat at the number seven spot. This will be Foakes’ first home test. As expected James Anderson and Stuart Broad will be at the forefront of the pace attack, and Jack Leach will be the lone spinner of the side.

Rob Key said that he is confident about the selection of Matthew Potts in this match. Potts also recently said that it will be a dream come true if he can make his debut at the Lord’s.

“I like the look of this Matt Potts,” Key said.

“I’m pretty excited by what he offers. We see him as a point of difference. You see the way he runs in, the way that it looks like if you’re facing him, you’re in a proper contest… these are the picks I get really excited about.”

England Playing XI: Alex Lees, Zak Crawley, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes, Ben Foakes, James Anderson, Stuart Broad, Jack Leach, Matthew Potts.