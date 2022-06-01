Lord’s cricket stadium Test records: Who has scored most runs and picked most wickets in test matches at the Lord’s?

Lord’s cricket stadium Test records: England and New Zealand will play the first test of the series at the Lord’s in London.

The Lord’s in London is set to host the first test between England and New Zealand from 2 June 2022. This is the first test for England under the coaching of Brendon McCullum. The English team has just won one of their last 17 test matches, and they would want to come back.

The Kiwis are the current champions of the World Test Championships, but they are also currently struggling in the tournament. They can miss the services of Trent Boult in this match.

Lord’s cricket stadium Test records

The last test match at the Lord’s was played between England and India in 2021, where the Indian team registered a brilliant win by 151 runs. The pitch at the Lord’s has always been a pace-friendly wicket, and the swing bowlers just love bowling. Moeen Ali took three wickets in the England vs India test, and all the rest were taken by the pacers.

It is obviously clear that the English batters will come in the top-scoring charts at the Lord’s in London. England’s veteran Graham Gooch has scored the most Test runs at the Lord’s. Gooch scored 2015 runs at Lord’s 53.02, courtesy of 6 centuries and 5 half-centuries. Sir Alastair Cook and Andrew Strauss complete the top-3 list.

England’s Joe Root has scored the highest runs at Lord’s amongst the current players, and he is at the 4th position in the overall list. Root has scored 1484 test runs at Lord’s, courtesy of four centuries and five half-centuries. Jonny Bairstow is the 2nd best batter amongst the current players at the Lord’s.

S No. Player Runs Matches Average 100 50 1 Graham Gooch 2015 21 53.02 6 5 2 Alastair Cook 1937 26 43.04 4 12 3 Andrew Strauss 1562 18 52.06 5 6 4 Joe Root 1484 16 53.00 4 5 5 Alec Stewart 1476 20 44.72 3 8

The English pace duo of James Anderson and Stuart Broad has taken the most wickets at the Lord’s in London. James Anderson is at the first position with 110 wickets at 24.57, whereas Stuart Broad is at the second with 95 wickets at 27.96. Ian Botham, Frederick Trueman and Robert Willis.

S No. Player Wickets Matches Average BBI BBM 1 James Anderson 110 25 24.57 7/42 9/43 2 Stuart Broad 95 24 27.96 7/44 11/165 3 Ian Botham 69 15 24.53 8/34 11/140 4 Frederick Trueman 63 12 22.12 6/31 11/152 5 Robert Willis. 47 9 18.76 7/78 9/118

It is clear that the pacers have dominated the proceedings at the Lord’s in London and both teams would rely on their pace-attack to do the job for them in this match.