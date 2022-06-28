“I kind of want to get there really quickly”: Cameron Green eyes maiden Test century ahead of Sri Lanka Test series

Australian all-rounder Cameron Green has said that he is aiming to score his maiden test century in the upcoming Sri Lanka series.

After a highly competitive white-ball series, both Sri Lanka and Australia are set to face each other in two-match test series. Both matches will be played at the Galle International Stadium in Galle. The stadium has a history of assisting the spinners, and Sri Lankans whitewashed Australia on the 2016 tour.

The series is set to start on 29 June 2022, and the Australians are looking to find the best balance for the playing eleven. Cameron Green is set to be the leading all-rounder of the squad in this series.

Cameron Green eyes maiden test century

The rise of Cameron Green has been enormous in the red-ball cricket with the Australian national team. He has sealed the spot of the 4th pacer of the side, and he has been quite effective with the bat as well. In the Ashes 2021-22, Green scored 228 runs courtesy of two half-centuries, whereas he also scalped 13 wickets in bowling.

Cameron Green is still searching for his first test hundred with the Australian team. He has gotten close to the milestone, but he struggles when he reaches close to that milestone. He agreed that it’s a bit of an issue for him, and he thinks quite a lot when he reaches close the mark.

“Unfortunately I keep having thoughts go through my head when I’m out in the middle. It’s starting to become a bit of an issue now because it keeps popping in,” Cameron Green told cricket.com.au.

“I think when any cricketer gets close to that 100 mark you obviously think about it plenty of times before that.”

A maiden Test ton continues to elude Cameron Green and he’s been working on ways to combat the nerves that he hopes will see him break the milestone mark in Sri Lanka #SLvAUS pic.twitter.com/PssPoXO62G — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) June 28, 2022

Green is searching for his first test hundred, but he has already breached the milestone in FC Cricket eight times. He said that it is a milestone that he also wanted to achieve in his life, and he wants to do it quickly now. Green said that it is the perfect opportunity to reach there.

“It’s kind of a mark that I’ve always wanted to get to in my life and you kind of get close a few times,” Cameron Green said.

“You just say, okay, I kind of want to get there really quickly. You don’t know how to go about it, especially when you haven’t done it before.”