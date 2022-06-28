Cricket

“I have missed batting on spin friendly wickets”: Steve Smith labels turning wickets exciting ahead of Sri Lanka test series

Australian batter Steve Smith has labelled the spin tracks 'exciting' and he is ready to play under pressure in the test series.
Rishikesh Sharma

