“I have missed batting on spin friendly wickets”: Steve Smith labels turning wickets exciting ahead of Sri Lanka test series

Australian batter Steve Smith has labelled the spin tracks ‘exciting’ and he is ready to play under pressure in the test series.

After the completion of T20Is and ODIs, the focus shifts in the red-ball cricket between Sri Lanka and Australia. The first test is set to be played at the Galle International Stadium in Galle from 29 June 2022.

In 2016, the Sri Lankan team thrashed the Aussies by 3-0 courtesy of some excellent bowling from their spinners. Galle’s track is one of the best pitches for spinners in the world, and they will again play a vital part in this series.

Steve Smith excited to play on turning tracks

Steve Smith has been Australia’s most reliable asset with the red ball, but he has been struggling to find his feet lately. Smith has managed to score just a single century in the last 30 test innings, which is a rare sight for the former number one ranked batter. Ahead of the Sri Lankan tests, Smith has said that he loves batting under pressure.

“When the pressure is on, that is when I go to another level mentally,” Smith told AAP.

“The longer I have played, the better I have got better under pressure.”

“When it’s difficult, it’s when you want to stand up and help your team get out of whatever sticky situation you are in.”

Lovely to see Steve Smith spend some time chatting away with Uncle Percy after the game #SLvAUS pic.twitter.com/HEo6NxG4yJ — Bharat Sundaresan (@beastieboy07) June 21, 2022

Since the Ashes 2019, the Aussies have mostly played at home, and Smith has just played three tests in away conditions. All those three tests were at the flat tracks of Pakistan, but the tracks in Galle will be a different cup of tea, and the spinners will definitely dominate here.

Steve Smith has played three Tests in the Sri Lankan conditions, and he possesses a decent record against the hosts. Smith has scored 247 runs in three tests at 41.17, courtesy of one century and one half-century. Smith insists that he loves batting on the turning tracks as some or other things just keep on happening.

“I love playing Test cricket away. Everywhere you go presents a different challenge,” Steve Smith said.

“I have missed batting on wickets that are spin-friendly.”

“They’re so exciting, they’re fun, there is always something happening. I think it’s great for the game to see something like that.”