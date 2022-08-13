“I love playing in ICC tournaments”: Shikhar Dhawan sets focus on success with India in ICC 2023 World Cup

Indian opener Shikhar Dhawan has his eyes set on the next year’s 50-over World Cup in India, and he is aiming for a successful campaign.

Since the 2013 Champions Trophy, Shikhar Dhawan has been an important asset for the Indian ODI setup. He has lost his place in the test and T20I format, but he remains a vital part of the Indian ODI squad. He recently captained the Indian side in the last ODI series against West Indies.

Dhawan loves playing in the ICC tournaments, and he is aiming to do well in the next 2023 World Cup as well. He has scored 6493 ODI runs at an average of 45.51, courtesy of 17 centuries and 27 half-centuries. Dhawan was set to lead the Indian team in Zimbabwe as well, but KL Rahul is fit, and he will now lead the side.

Shikhar Dhawan aims success in 2023 World Cup

Shikhar Dhawan has been one of India’s best performers in the ICC tournaments. In the 2019 World Cup, he was looking in brilliant touch, but he was ruled out of the tournament due to a finger injury midway in the tournament.

Dhawan has said that he loves playing in the ICC Tournaments, and there is always a different kind of satisfaction in doing well in big tournaments. Although, he insists that he prepares for every kind of tournament in the very same way. Dhawan believes that he now has the experience to deal with pressure situations.

“I love playing in ICC tournaments. There is always a different feeling and satisfaction and I’ve had some very good tournaments in the past. I prepare and approach every tournament exactly the same way,” Shikhar Dhawan told The Times of India.

“Every time I wear the Indian jersey, pressure is always there and the thing is, as an experienced player, I know how to handle pressure.”

#OnThisDay in 2019, a fractured thumb couldn’t hold Gabbar back as he went on to score a masterful 💯 against Australia in the 2019 World Cup 🙌🏼#YehHaiNayiDilli @SDhawan25 pic.twitter.com/rxGNthCbVg — Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) June 9, 2021

Dhawan said that he wants to play as many matches as possible ahead of the home world cup next year. Apart from ODIs, he also aims to do well in the domestic ODIs as well as the IPL.

“My focus is definitely on next year’s 50-overs World Cup and for that, I want to play as many matches as possible,” Dhawan said.