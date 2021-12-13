“I still think Richardson gets the nod”: Ricky Ponting backs Jhye Richardson to replace Josh Hazlewood in the Ashes 2021-22 Adelaide test

Ashes 2021-22: Ricky Ponting has backed Jhye Richardson to replace Josh Hazlewood in Adelaide, who is ruled out due to a side strain.

Australia’s ace pacer Josh Hazlewood has been ruled out of the Adelaide D/N test. Hazlewood traveled to his home in Sydney after the Brisbane test and will not play a part in the Adelaide Test. Australia won the first test easily by nine wickets, but the absence of Josh Hazlewood is a major blow. Hazlewood took all-important wickets of Joe Root and Dawid Malan in the first innings of the Brisbane Test.

Josh Hazelwood is having a side-strain, and he will now rehab to get fit for the Boxing-Day test. Hazlewood has a brilliant record in pink-ball tests, where has scalped 32 wickets in 19.90.

Jhye Richardson and Michael Neser are the prime candidates to replace Hazlewood in Australia’s eleven. Richardson has already played two Tests for Australia, whereas Neser is still waiting for his debut cap. Neser was a part of the Ashes 2019 squad too, but he didn’t play a single game.

In the Sheffield Shield this season, Richardson has scalped 23 wickets in four games, whereas Neser managed to scalp just three in two games. Although, Michael Neser took a fifer in the recent four-day game against the English lions.

Former Australian captain Ricky Ponting has backed Jhye Richardson to replace Josh Hazlewood in Adelaide.

“Richardson was obviously very close to playing this Test instead of Starc. He’s in great form,” Ponting said.

“When the ball’s not swinging and seaming, I’d have him ahead of Neser as far as an all-around bowling package is concerned.

“Neser obviously thrives in swinging, seaming conditions that he gets at the Gabba – and might get at some stage in Adelaide – but I still think Richardson gets the nod (if required).”

It looks like Jhye Richardson will get the opportunity in the Adelaide Test. He has been terrific this season with the red-ball, whereas he was even close to replacing Mitchell Starc in the team.