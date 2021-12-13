Cricket

“I still think Richardson gets the nod”: Ricky Ponting backs Jhye Richardson to replace Josh Hazlewood in the Ashes 2021-22 Adelaide test

Ashes 2021-22: Ricky Ponting has backed Jhye Richardson to replace Josh Hazlewood in Adelaide, who is ruled out due to a side strain.
