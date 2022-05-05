“I still want to play everything, but my first task is the T20 Blast”: Jofra Archer targets T20 Blast 2022 to make his return to competitive cricket

Jofra Archer has been struggling with injuries from the last year and he is set to make his comeback in the English summer.

England’s Jofra Archer is one of the most lethal bowlers around, but the injuries have been his nemesis. Archer last played an international game in March 2021 against India in the T20I series. He missed the IPL 2021 due to an elbow injury, but he made a brief comeback for Sussex in the T20 Blast 2021.

Archer has undergone two operations on his elbow, the latest one in December 2021. He missed the T20 World Cup and Ashes 2021 for the English cricket team. Archer, who is currently doing his rehab, gave his name in the IPL 2022 auction despite not being available for this season.

Mumbai Indians went all in for Jofra Archer in the auction, and they bought the English pacer for a price of INR 8 crores. This proves the importance of Jofra Archer in the shortest format of the game.

Jofra Archer targets T20 Blast 2022

Jofra Archer has written a column in the “Daily Mail”, where he has talked about his return plans. Archer said that he was doubtful about whether he will play the game again or not, but the ECB gave him confidence and assured him that his English contract won’t be taken away.

“In a situation like this, when you are forced to have operations, you do think about whether you are going to play cricket again, whether you’re going to play all formats even,” Archer wrote in his Daily Mail column.

“But the ECB gave me the assurance and peace of mind that they wanted me around for a long time.”

Happy birthday to Jofra Archer, who has done many special things on a cricket field, but perhaps none more so than delivering a ball which travelled all the way for six off the top of off-stump.pic.twitter.com/u8dqtJYJwv — Wisden (@WisdenCricket) April 1, 2022

Jofra Archer has said that he is aiming to make his return in the T20 Blast 2022 for Sussex. He said that his current focus is on white-ball cricket, but he still wants to play every format in the future.

“As for Test cricket this summer, I simply haven’t thought that far ahead,” Archer said.

“I still want to play everything, but my first task is the Blast and if I don’t play that properly, then I won’t be able to play Test cricket.”

Jofra Archer has scalped 42 test wickets in 13 games, whereas he has scalped 30 ODI wickets in 17 games. He played a crucial part in England’s 2019 World Cup success.