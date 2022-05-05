Cricket

“I still want to play everything, but my first task is the T20 Blast”: Jofra Archer targets T20 Blast 2022 to make his return to competitive cricket

Jofra Archer has been struggling with injuries from the last year and he is set to make his comeback in the English summer.
Rishikesh Sharma

