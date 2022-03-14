“You only got that money because other teams wanted you”: Jofra Archer opens up on getting a huge deal with Mumbai Indians

Jofra Archer will not be available for IPL 2022, but Mumbai Indians still bought him for a whopping price of INR 8 Crores.

During the IPL 2022 auctions, Mumbai Indians waited for the English pacer Jofra Archer and when they bought him for INR 8 Cr, they were jubilant about the same. Jofra Archer is not going to be available for the IPL 2022, and he was not even on the initial list of the registered players.

Jofra Archer has been struggling with his elbow and has undergone multiple operations. He missed the T20 World Cup and the Ashes as well for England. Archer will not be back playing cricket until the 2022 home summer of England.

Archer made his IPL debut in 2018 and has played in three seasons for the Rajasthan Royals. He missed the IPL 2021 due to an injury. Archer has scalped 46 wickets in 35 IPL games at an economy of 7.13. He also won the MVP award of IPL 2020 for his excellent performances.

Jofra Archer wants people to see him as a player

When Jofra Archer announced that he will not play in the 2022 edition of the IPL, there were doubts that whether the teams will go after him or not. However, to everyone’s surprise, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Rajasthan Royals and Mumbai Indians went in for a long battle for the English pacer.

In a recent interview with Cricbuzz, Archer said that you don’t get paid without playing. He also insisted that his price went up because the other teams wanted him as well.

“I want people to know that if you don’t play you don’t get paid. I want people to see me as a player and not as a price like that behind me. You only got that money because other teams wanted you,” Archer said.

Jofra Archer called Mumbai Indians a “closed knit” side and also revealed that Akash Ambani also called him. Archer revealed that he was training during the auction and didn’t see the auction video. He was expressed his delight in playing under Mahela Jayawardene, who was his first franchise coach.

Archer said that IPL has helped him to improve his batting in the T20 format. He revealed that during the IPL, he can come back again and again at the nets to bat.

“You may not get a lot in the game, but you always have enough time to bat in the nets. No one chases you at the nets. You can always come back and bat again,” Archer said.