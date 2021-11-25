“I think he can help the team more by scoring a truckload of runs”: Michael Clarke opens up on Steve Smith’s captaincy desire ahead of Ashes 2021-22

Ashes 2021-22: Australia is yet to decide their new test captain, but Michael Clarke has some advice for Steve Smith in terms of leadership.

The Ashes 2021 is set to start in a couple of weeks, and the Australian team is without a captain. Tim Paine stepped down as the captain of Australia due to a sexting scandal last week. If reports are to be believed, Pat Cummins is set to become the new captain of the team. Cummins is the current vice-captain and is the favourite to do that job.

However, many experts have named Steve Smith as the potential candidate to get the job. Smith was the captain of the side before the sandpaper gate, but Tim Paine replaced him after that. Even Smith has shown his desire to lead the side multiple times in the past.

Ashes 2021-22: Michael Clarke advises Steve Smith to not be over-enthusiastic

Former Aussie captain Michael Clarke has advised Steve Smith to not be over-enthusiastic for the captaincy role. Clarke insists that Smith needs to understand that there can only be one captain on the pitch.

“He’s got to be careful Smithy, because he copped some criticism for doing that when Tim Paine took over the captaincy as well. That he was standing in slip waving his hands, moving the field. If he is vice-captain or even if he is not, he has got to be very careful,” Clarke said.

“There can only be one captain on the field. That is what leadership is about as well, owning that. If it is Pat Cummins, he can take advice and guidance but then it’s up to him to be making the decisions.”

Steve Smith celebrated the first of his three hundreds during the 2017/18 Ashes #OnThisDay four years ago. Across his last three Ashes series, Smith has hit eight hundreds in 23 innings to rack up an average of 93.76. pic.twitter.com/IMl5iGtzC7 — Wisden (@WisdenCricket) November 25, 2021

Steve Smith has been excellent since his comeback in the side. In 2019, Australia retained the Ashes due to Smith’s heroics only. He scored 774 runs at an astonishing average of 110.57, with the help of three centuries. That’s why Clarke has said that Smith can help the team by scoring a truckload of runs.

“Since he’s come back, he’s helped this team win so many games of cricket. He has played a leadership role in the team and is doing a brilliant job. I think he can help the team more by supporting if it is Pat Cummins, scoring a truckload of runs and helping Australia win games,” Clarke said.

The first Ashes 2021-22 test is set to play from 8 December 2021 at the Gabba.