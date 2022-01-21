“I think he’s done a fantastic job”: Aaron Finch appreciates Justin Langer ahead of his contract renewal discussion as Australian coach

Justin Langer’s contract renewal meeting will be held soon by the CA, and limited-overs skipper Aaron Finch has appreciated Langer.

Just about a few months ago, Justin Langer’s position was under scrutiny. Australia lost to India at home, whereas they also lost on the West Indies and Bangladesh tours. However, winning the T20 Cup raised Langer’s stocks, whereas this Ashes’ win will again boost him up. Justin Langer joined the broken Australian team after the infamous Sand Paper gate incident.

He replaced Darren Lehmann as the Australian head coach after the sandpaper gate, and he now has retained the Ashes two times. He has been regarded as a great man-manager, and he has certainly handled the team well. After the Melbourne test, Justin Langer said that he does not want to leave the coaching after the Ashes. CA will meet with Justin Langer in a few days to talk about his contract extension.

Aaron Finch believes he will be consulted about Justin Langer

Aaron Finch has said that he believes he and Pat Cummins will be consulted for the Langer’s contract. He although has praised Langer’s job as the Aussie coach.

“I think he’s done a fantastic job,” Finch said.

“I think whatever happens from the Cricket Australia side of things, that’s out of our control as players, but his contract is up so no doubt there’ll be some talk there and I know Patty [Cummins] and myself might be in contact or might be contacted about that.”

“But I’ve actually got no idea. I’ve never really been in a leadership role when somebody’s coaching contract is up.”

“But he’s done an unbelievable job and to see how good the environment has been throughout the T20 World Cup and then throughout the Ashes is a credit to everyone involved there.”

There is an ICC T20 World Cup in Australia this year, whereas the 50-over World Cup is also scheduled in 2023. Looking at the two mega-events, Cummins has said that he wants the coaching situation to clear as soon as possible. Justin Langer also said that he is not edgy about the role and is quite content at the moment.