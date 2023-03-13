“Stop saying Rishabh Pant is the next MS Dhoni”: How Gautam Gambhir wanted Rishabh Pant to create own identity bereft of MSD comparisons

Former Indian captain MS Dhoni is certainly one respected player around. The impact Dhoni had on the game with both bat and gloves behind the wickets was unparalleled. When Dhoni retired from International cricket, the question about the ‘Next MS Dhoni’ was all around the fraternity.

Indian wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant was seen as the successor of Dhoni, and even the BCCI selectors said that Pant will be given the opportunities going forward. Pant burst into the scene after his excellent performance for Delhi in the Indian Premier League 2018. He scored 684 runs in IPL 2018 at 52.61 with the help of 5 half-centuries and one century.

ALSO READ: Sourav Ganguly compared Rishabh Pant to Brendon McCullum after century in IPL 2018

Pant was a part of the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup as well, but he could not deliver as per the expectations. Replacing a player like Dhoni is an uphill task for any individual, and Pant was failing to utilize his chances. He was doing well in the Test format but his white-ball game was not up to the mark.

How Gautam Gambhir wanted Rishabh Pant to create own identity

Former Indian Gautam Gambhir had once said that Pant should not be compared to Dhoni. He had insisted that Pant cannot ever become Dhoni, and the media people also should refrain from doing the same. According to Gambhir, Pant should not copy anyone and become the best version of himself.

ALSO READ: When Rishabh Pant was fat-shamed by Matthew Wade

“First of all, you have to stop saying that Rishabh Pant is the next MS Dhoni. That is one thing that the media needs to stop doing it. The more the media talks about it, the more Rishabh Pant starts thinking about those chances. He can never be MS Dhoni. He has to be Rishabh Pant,” Gambhir had said as quoted by Hindustan Times.

Gambhir said that Dhoni had a lot of range when he made his debut for India, whereas Pant is a raw talent and needs time to get going.

Gautam Gambhir was Pant’s captain in IPL 2018

Gambhir and Pant were both part of Delhi Capitals (then Delhi Daredevils) in IPL 2018, and Gambhir was the captain of the side. Although, due to poor results, he stepped down from his role midway through the tournament.

Both of them have played for Delhi in domestic cricket as well. In fact, when Pant scored the second fastest century of T20 cricket, Gambhir was at the non-striker’s end.