KKR vs PBKS Head to Head Records in IPL | Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings stats | IPL 2021 Match 45

KKR vs PBKS Head to Head Records: The SportsRush presents for you the Head to Head statistics for the 45th match of IPL 2021.

The 45th match of the ongoing 14th season of the Indian Premier League will be played between Kolkata Knight Riders and Punjab Kings in Dubai tomorrow.

In the 11 matches that they’ve played this season, Knight Riders have won five and lost six to be at the fourth position on the points table. Kings, on the other hand, are at the sixth position after winning four and losing seven out of their 11 IPL 2021 matches. Another loss for the Lokesh Rahul-led team will make their qualifying chances all but impossible.

As far as playing at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium is concerned, Kolkata have a mediocre record winning and losing two matches each out of the four that they’ve played here. Punjab, who have played nine matches at this venue over the years, have won five and lost four matches.

KKR vs PBKS Head to Head Records in IPL history

Total number of matches played: 28

Matches won by KKR: 19

Matches won by PBKS: 9

Matched played in India: 23 (KKR 17, PBKS 6)

Matches played outside India: 5 (KKR 2, PBKS 3)

KKR average score against PBKS: 161

PBKS average score against KKR: 158

Most runs for KKR: 261 (Andre Russell)

Most runs for PBKS: 250 (Lokesh Rahul)

Most wickets for KKR: 30 (Sunil Narine)

Most wickets for PBKS: 7 (Mohammed Shami)

Most catches for KKR: 5 (Eoin Morgan)

Most catches for PBKS: 6 (Lokesh Rahul)

KKR, who have won four out of their last five matches against PBKS, had emerged on the winning side in their most recent encounter played at the Narendra Modi Stadium earlier this year.

Chasing a paltry 124-run target, captain Eoin Morgan had won the ‘Man of the Match’ for scoring a match-winning 47* (40). Badly struggling for runs this season, Morgan, his team and their fans would be hoping for the 35-year old player to regain his lost touch on Friday.