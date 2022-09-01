“Not a huge amount of people who have that ability”: Aaron Finch confirms Tim David will be Australia’s finisher if selected in Playing 11 for ICC T20 World Cup 2022

Australian captain Aaron Finch has confirmed that Tim David will play the role of a finisher in the ICC T20 World Cup 2022.

Cricket Australia have announced their 15-men squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup 2022. Australia are the defending champions, and they would want to defend the trophy in their home conditions. The squad is almost the same as last year, but there is an exciting edition in Tim David.

Many of the Australian former players have been saying for a long time that David should be included in the side. David has flourished as in the last couple of years and proved his class in the leagues all around the world. He was bought by Mumbai Indians in IPL 2022 for a price of INR 8.25 crores.

He is currently playing for Southern Brave in the Hundred, and then he will move to play for St Lucia Kings in the Caribbean Premier League.

Aaron Finch confirms finishing role for Tim David in T20 World Cup

Australian captain Aaron Finch has said that Tim David will play the role of a finisher in the T20 World Cup if he gets selected in Australia’s playing eleven. He said that it is a very tough role to crack, and David has been very consistent in the last couple of years playing the same role.

“He’s become really consistent in that role which is really tough to do for a finisher-type player, a power hitter,” Aaron Finch said.

“I think that would be the role. There’s plenty of flexibility in our squad though,”

Finch was mighty impressed with David’s potential, and he said that his power of Tim is very impressive, and his ability of him to bowl some handy overs of off-spin makes him an all-rounder asset for the side. He insists that there are not many people who possess the same ability as David.

“Over the last two years he’s shown his ability, especially at that number five, six or seven role,” Finch added.

“It’s a role within T20 cricket that’s so sought after in the world now, there’s not a huge amount of people who have that ability.”

“His power, first and foremost is really impressive, but he’s the overall package with some with some handy off-spin overs and good in the field (too).”

Tim David can hit a LONG ball! 💥 And captain Aaron Finch is looking forward to seeing his power showcased in the national team | @alintaenergy #T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/np5fPH5fMd — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) September 1, 2022

Australia T20 World Cup squad: Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins (VC), Tim David, Aaron Finch (C), Josh Hazlewood, Josh Inglis, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Kane Richardson, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa.