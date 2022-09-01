Cricket

“Not a huge amount of people who have that ability”: Aaron Finch confirms Tim David will be Australia’s finisher if selected in Playing 11 for ICC T20 World Cup 2022

Australian captain Aaron Finch has confirmed that Tim David will play the role of a finisher in the ICC T20 World Cup 2022.
Rishikesh Sharma

Previous Article
Whats next for Sentinels after Zellsis leaves to Rejoins his former team Version1
Next Article
"Bahut heartwarming gesture tha mere hisaab se": Suryakumar Yadav discusses Virat Kohli bowing down to him in Dubai T20I
Cricket Latest News
"Bahut heartwarming gesture tha mere hisaab se": Suryakumar Yadav discusses Virat Kohli bowing down to him in Dubai T20I
“Bahut heartwarming gesture tha mere hisaab se”: Suryakumar Yadav discusses Virat Kohli bowing down to him in Dubai T20I

Suryakumar Yadav discusses Virat Kohli bowing down: The Indian batter received immense respect from his…