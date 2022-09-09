“I think this Pakistan side has got what it takes”: Pakistan new mentor Matthew Hayden confident about team’s chances in ICC T20 World Cup 2022

Pakistan have appointed former Australian batter Matthew Hayden as their mentor for the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup 2022.

Former Australian batter Matthew Hayden has been appointed as the mentor of Pakistan for the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup 2022. Hayden worked with the side in the last T20 World Cup as well, where Australia eliminated Pakistan in the semi-final.

Pakistan is currently playing in the Asia Cup, where they will face Sri Lanka in the final of the tournament on Sunday in Dubai. After a defeat against India in the opening game, the side has performed really well in both the batting and bowling departments. Hayden will join the side in Brisbane on 15 October, ahead of the mega event.

Matthew Hayden confident on Pakistan’s chances in ICC T20 World Cup

Hayden has expressed his delight on joining the Pakistan side ahead of the tournament and said that he can’t want to join the culture of the team. He insists that the Australian conditions will suit the Pakistani batters & bowlers, and this Pakistan side has got the thing that will help them excel in the World Cup.

ALSO READ: Matthew Hayden on India-Pakistan rivalry

“I am extremely excited to be reuniting with the Pakistan team as their mentor for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup in Australia and can’t wait to join the culture again,” Matthew Hayden said in the official statement.

“I have seen how Pakistan have been performing in the ACC T20 Asia Cup and Sunday’s win over India was brilliant.”

“I think this Pakistan side has got what it takes to excel in Australia and the conditions will really suit them, both from a batting and bowling perspective. This team has all of its bases covered and I am sure it will light up the World Cup.”

Matthew Hayden will be the Pakistan team mentor for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022, the Pakistan Cricket Board announced today. — Abdul Ghaffar (@GhaffarDawnNews) September 9, 2022

Hayden is himself a world-cup winner, and he was a part of Australia’s 2007 World Cup winning squad. He has scored 6133 ODI runs at 43.80, whereas he also has 8625 test runs under his belt.