“I was playing the BPL during the time of the auction”: Mustafizur Rahman reveals what he was doing when Delhi Capitals signed him in IPL 2022 auction

Mustafizur Rahman was bought by Delhi Capitals in IPL 2022 auction, and he has bowled some great spells for the side this season.

The Delhi Capitals started their tournament on a great note with a win over Mumbai Indians, but then they lost two games on the trot. They defeated Kolkata Knight Riders in the last game to come back on the winning ways.

Prithvi Shaw and David Warner’s opening partnership is looking great, but the middle-order has to step up. Kuldeep Yadav is the lead wicket-taker, whereas the bowling of Mustafizur has also been great for the Capitals.

Mustafizur Rahman reveals IPL 2022 auction experience

Delhi Capitals have released an unfiltered video of their pacer Mustafizur Rahman. Rahman has said that he has played with a lot of guys from the team before as well. According to Mustafizur, the balance of the team is great in both the batting and bowling department.

“I have played with a lot of guys from the team before, with them or against,” Mustafizur Rahman said.

“I have been on the same team with David Warner and Chetan Sakariya. It’s been a good experience with Delhi so far.”

Mustafizur Rahman was bought by Delhi Capitals in IPL 2022 auction for a price of INR 2 crores. Rahman, who won the emerging player of the year award in IPL 2016 said that he was playing Bangladesh Premier League and was in the dugout when the auction was happening.

“I was playing the BPL during the time of the auction and was in the dugout in fact. I got to know later that DC had picked me,” Rahman,” Rahman revealed.

Rahman has bowled brilliantly this season for the Delhi Capitals. He has scalped just three wickets so far, but he has an economy of 5.83. Mustafizur was recently given the Man of the Match award in the dressing room by the head coach Ricky Ponting. Rahman said that it feels good when the coach recognizes your performance.

“Win or lose, to be encouraged by the coach in front of the whole team for your performance is a very thoughtful initiative from him,” Mustafizur said.

Delhi Capitals will now face Royal Challengers Bangalore in their next league game on 16 April 2022.