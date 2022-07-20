Cricket

“I will be fearing playing an Indian team that has Virat Kohli in it”: Ricky Ponting reckons Virat Kohli still instills fear in the opposition as questions regarding his place in India T20 World Cup squad intensify

"I will be fearing playing an Indian team that has Virat Kohli in it": Ricky Ponting reckons Virat Kohli still instills fear in the opposition as questions regarding his place in India T20 World Cup squad intensify
Gurpreet Singh

Previous Article
"Give me bleepin' Aaron Rodgers over LeBron James": Skip Bayless ranks Packer quarterback ahead of billionaire Lakers star to start his franchise
No Newer Articles
Cricket Latest News
"I will be fearing playing an Indian team that has Virat Kohli in it": Ricky Ponting reckons Virat Kohli still instills fear in the opposition as questions regarding his place in India T20 World Cup squad intensify
“I will be fearing playing an Indian team that has Virat Kohli in it”: Ricky Ponting reckons Virat Kohli still instills fear in the opposition as questions regarding his place in India T20 World Cup squad intensify

Ricky Ponting reckons Virat Kohli still has it in him to hit his form back,…