“You’ll be back”: Kevin Pietersen applauds Virat Kohli’s achievements and hopes for him to bounce back

Indian batter Virat Kohli has been going through a rough patch and Kevin Pietersen has shared a supportive message for him.

England and India will be up against each other in the 3rd ODI of the 3-match ODI series at the Old Trafford Stadium in Manchester. This match is the series decider, and all the eyes will be on Virat Kohli yet again. Kohli missed the 1st ODI due to an injury, but he made a comeback in the 2nd match, where he scored 16 runs in 25 balls.

The form of Virat has been a concern for the Indian side, he has not been able to score runs in any format of the game. Kohli’s last century in any format of the game came in 2019 when he scored a test century against Bangladesh. Apart from national colours, Kohli struggled in the IPL 2022 as well for the Royal Challengers Bangalore.

This will most probably be Virat’s last match before the Asia Cup in late August. He has been rested for the upcoming West Indies tour, and he will definitely not travel to Zimbabwe as well. This decision has been criticized by many former cricketers as well.

Kevin Pietersen applauds Virat Kohli’s achievements

Former English batter and commentator Kevin Pietersen has applauded the career of Virat Kohli and said that he will bounce back from this form. He said that there is more to life than just cricket, and he should be proud of the achievements he has accomplished in his career so far.

“Buddy, your career has had some of the best that have played the game only wish they could have done what you have(so far). Be proud, walk tall & enjoy life. There’s way more than just the bubble of cricket out there. You’ll be back, Virat Kohli,” Kevin Pietersen wrote on his Instagram post.

Pietersen has always been a fan and friend of Virat, and he has supported him on multiple occasions in the past as well. Both Pietersen and Kohli have played together for Royal Challengers Bangalore in the IPL. Apart from Pietersen, Pakistan’s captain Babar Azam also offered his support to Kohli recently on Twitter.