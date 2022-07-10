“Averages 50 at almost 140”: Usman Khawaja takes a shot at Kapil Dev over his comment questioning Virat Kohli’s place in India T20 team

Usman Khawaja takes a shot at Kapil Dev after latter puts a question mark on Virat Kohli’s place in the T20 team ahead of the World Cup.

There is no hiding to the fact that former team India skipper Virat Kohli is going through one of the lowest patches in his international career.

That he last scored his international century in November 2019, is etched in the minds of his countless fans, who have since then been waiting for their champion player’s 71st international century.

With the Indian batting line-up faring well during the two T20Is against Ireland a few days ago, and more recently during the first T20I against England at Southampton, Kohli’s place in the side became a big question mark, especially after his struggles during IPL 2022 and his relatively low strike rate, especially against spin bowling.

Speaking on his lack of form, legendary India all-rounder Kapil Dev had, a week ago remarked, “”You can’t just go by reputation but you have to look for the current form. You can be an established player but that doesn’t mean that you will be given chances even if you fail five games in a row.”

Usman Khawaja takes a shot at Kapil Dev

Australian Southpaw batter Usman Khawaja, who is currently playing the Test series against Sri Lanka at Galle, took a jibe a Kapil Dev over his aforementioned remarks on Kohli.

Replying to an Instagram post by the ICC quoting Dev, Khawaja commented Kohli’s T20I average which currently reads above 50, and his strike rate in the format as well, which reads 137.54, to be precise.

“Averages 50 at almost 140. Good call. Australia Agrees,” commented Khawaja.

As far as the final two T20Is of the ongoing series is concerned, Kohli failed to impress yet again, returning back to the hut with scores of 1 (3) and 11 (6) at Edgbaston and Nottingham respectively.